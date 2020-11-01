New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears live stream reddit FReE: How to watch 2020 NFL Sunday Night Football Week 8

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Saints vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 game online. The Saints vs Bears live stream is the latest installment in a great, long-running rivalry. In their 31 matchups since 1968, the Saints lead the Bears 16-15. This could be Chicago’s chance to even up the score again, although that looks less likely as in years past. New Orleans has won the past seven meetings in a row, and it’s scoring way higher than Chicago this season.

Live Stream: Saints vs Bears Online Here

If the Bears are to even things up in this NFL live stream, they will have to fully leverage their powerful defense to hold the Saints in check, while simultaneously scoring way better than average. That’s a tall order for this week’s home team, who are down 5 points on the spread.

Saints vs Bears channel, start time

The Saints vs Bears live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 1 on Fox.

Record-wise, the two teams look very well matched, with the Saints at 4-2 and the Bears at 5-2 so far this season. (New Orleans had a bye in week 6.) But the full stats tell a very different story. The Saints are averaging 30 points per game, vs a paltry 19.7 by Chicago (the seventh-fewest in the league). The Saints are averaging a bit more yards in passing and way more on the ground. Chicago’s great strength is its defense, which allows 356 yards per game. But the Saints are a bit better, allowing 344.7 yards.

New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees has amazing staying power in the game. At 41 years old, he’s still one of the best throwers in the league, currently ranked 8th, with a quarterback rating (QBR) of 80.2. And Alvin Kamara has been a dependable target for those throws, catching four TD passes this season. But misfortune is thinning the ranks. Covid protocols kept wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders off the field last week and will keep him out this week, too. .

Chicago has an awfully hard time moving the ball down the field. At a dismal QBR of 50.2, Nick Foles is the 27th-ranked quarterback in the league this season. And he may be without his lead target, wide receiver Allen Robinson II, who’s recovering from a head injury suffered during the Rams game. And it’s awfully unlikely the Bears will make up for a weak passing game by running the ball. Chicago’s rushing is literally the worst in the league, averaging just 84.1 yards per game.

The Bears will have to play way better, uncharacteristically better, on offense to stand a chance against the Saints.

How to watch Saints vs Bears live streams with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you’ve had to leave your own “bubble” — or you can’t get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can’t watch the Saints vs Bears live streams you want, you’re not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won’t hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We’ve tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish’s low pricing is shocking.

In America, Saints vs Bears is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is included on most cable TV packages and is available on two of our favorite streaming services, fuboTV and Sling TV. The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, tomorrow (Sunday, Nov. 1).

NFL Week 8 games

Steelers vs Ravens live stream

– 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs Bills live stream

– 1 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs Eagles live stream

– 8:20 p.m. ET

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn’t include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you’ll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That’s why it’s one of the best streaming services.

It’s a case of “you get what you pay for” as Sling Orange & Blue (which you’d need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Saints vs Bears is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you’re not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn’t get DirecTV service.

Saints vs Bears live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that’s broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Saints vs Bears.

Saints vs Bears live streams in the UK

Annoyingly, American football fans across the pond do not get Saints vs Bears on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you’re an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you’re not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Saints vs Bears live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we’re going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Bears live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

