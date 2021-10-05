BOSTON, MA – Forty-three years after New York Yankees shortstop Bucky dent hit a three-run home run to help the clinch the Bronx Bombers clinch the AL East title in 1978 over the Boston Red Sox, can the Yankees spoil the latest hopes and dreams of their bitter arch-rivals at Fenway in the AL Wild Card Game?

Arguably the best rivalry in sports, it is rare that a New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox playoff game is a proverbial sports undercard in trying to top the dramatic return of seven-time Super Bowl champion in former New England Patriots QB, Tom Brady and his 19-17 win over Bill Belichick down the road in Foxboro.





Yeah, tough act to follow.

With both teams coming into tonight’s game with matching 92-70 records, with the Red Sox owning the season series, 10-9 and outscoring their hated rivals from the Bronx by one, 79-78, the Yankees come into Fenway with some momentum, as they recently swept Boston

3-1 vs. the Red Sox in winner-take-all games since 1948, the visiting New York Yankees will trot out $324 million dollar right-hander Gerrit Cole (16-8, 3.23 ERA, 243 strikeouts) in hopes of advancing to the ALDS. Boston brings out RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA, 195 strikeouts) in hopes of sending the Yankees home early.

As a baseball fan, one can’t ask for a better venue and setting for a play-in game. Throw in two storied franchises, two vocal and loud fanbases who hate each other, and revel in sending the other home, and New York-Boston is the perfect and juicy morsel in what promises to be a riveting postseason.

Bucky f%$^^g Dent be damned!

