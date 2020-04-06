NFL Draft 2020: Three names you didn’t think to watch for in Round 1

This year’s NFL Draft will be nothing short of a big surprise. With the entire organization compromised due to COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what to expect. An event which typically takes months of organization, interviews, and meetings will be have to be organized remotely with the help of some popular apps like Zoom. However, we are sure to see a draft much different than the one we’ve become used to. Nevertheless, it is still set to happen on April 23!

The Mock Draft

Mock drafts are always a little bit rough, to say the least. This year with players grounded and workouts interrupted, it is sure to be even more tricky. However, I have been able to put together a list of my top 3 players to look out for going into this draft. This is based on personal opinion, professional insights, discussion with friends and colleagues, and of course the data.

I would not be surprised if any of the following players ended up going in the first round, despite a lack of excitement!

Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech (Linebacker)

So yes, he recently had a tear in his labrum repaired, which could cause some hesitation in the first round. But with that being said, he ran a 4.4 40 yard dash only 10 days after being cleared. Imagine what he can do with some time to train. The guy is a beast athlete and assuming his injuries don’t come back to haunt him, he could be one of the best LBs in the league. Keep an eye out for this guy!

Terry Lewis, Alabama (EDGE)

Another freak of nature athlete, Terry’s massive wingspan makes him a force to be reckoned with. Also had dealt with some injuries but has enormous potential that I think will get noticed early on. From all reports he is an awesome guy to have on the team to, making him a dream for any top NFL coach. Keep an eye on him as an early draft for the Eagles…

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois (S)

This guy blew our minds in the combine. He has continued to improve and grow each year and if he continues on that track, he is set to be a force of nature. Has all the makings of a world-class safety and I think he is likely to get noticed early on in the draft.

Do you agree with any of my predictions? I’d love to hear from you in the comments!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

