NFL reddit Streams for Week 7 Foorball Clash: Recommended TV guide 2020

How to watch every NFL game for free in Week 7: Live streams, TV options, odds (10/25/20). Welcome to the final NFL Sunday of October as we get close to the halfway point of the 2020 season. By the end of the day, we will be down to at most two undefeated teams as the 5-0 Titans host the 5-0 Steelers in the highlight game of the week.

It’s only one of 11 games on the Sunday schedule, with the Bears and Rams closing out the week on Monday Night Football. And there’s plenty of good action across the league.

Here is the full Week 7 schedule, along with how you can watch each game and the odds. All times are Eastern.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New York Jets (0-6), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Bills -12.5.

The Bills are on a two-game losing streak following a 26-17 loss at home to the Chiefs. Buffalo gave up 245 rushing yards to Kansas City while recording just 84.

The Jets are now the only winless team in the NFL after being shut out by the Dolphins, 24-0. In the loss, the Jets had seven penalties for 80 yards.

Carolina Panthers (3-3) at New Orleans Saints (3-2), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Saints -7.5.

Carolina came up short at home against the Bears, 23-16. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw two interceptions and running back Mike Davis lost a fumble.

The Saints were on a bye in Week 6. Their last game was a 30-27 win vs. the Chargers on a Monday night. They trailed, 20-3, late in the second quarter before rallying to force overtime and take the win.

Cleveland Browns (4-2) at Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Browns -3.5.

The Browns’ four-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in a 38-7 blowout loss to the Steelers. In the loss, Baker Mayfield threw two interceptions, the first of which was taken for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Cincinnati gave up a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter as it lost to the Colts, 31-27. Joe Burrow threw for 313 yards, but an interception to Colts safety Julian Blackmon in the final minute ended a potential game-winning drive.

Dallas Cowboys (2-4) at Washington Football Team (1-5), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Pick’em.

In its first full game without Dak Prescott, the Dallas offense failed to do anything of substance in a 38-10 loss to the Cardinals. They were minus-4 in turnover differential, including two lost fumbles from Ezekiel Elliott that turned into touchdowns.

Washington became the first team to lose to the Giants this season in a 20-19 defeat. A two-point conversion pass attempt from Kyle Allen to Terry McLaurin in the final minute failed, leading to Washington’s fifth consecutive loss.

Detroit Lions (2-3) at Atlanta Falcons (1-5), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Falcons -2.5.

The Lions had a dominant performance in Jacksonville with a 34-16 win vs. the Jaguars. Rookie running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 116 yards and two TDs on just 14 carries.

Raheem Morris won his first game as Falcons interim head coach as they defeated the Vikings in Minnesota, 40-23. Matt Ryan had a massive performance with 371 yards passing and four TDs.

Green Bay Packers (4-1) at Houston Texans (1-5), 1 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Packers -3.5.

Green Bay will try to bounce back from a 38-10 blowout loss against the Buccaneers. After taking a 10-0 lead, Aaron Rodgers threw interceptions on back-to-back drives. Tampa Bay turned both into touchdowns, including a pick-six from Jamel Dean, to take the lead for good.

Houston couldn’t knock the Titans from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Texans fell in overtime, 42-36. Deshaun Watson had a strong game in the loss, throwing for 335 yards and four TDs.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-0) at Tennessee Titans (5-0), 1 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Titans -1.

Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 after blowing out the division rival Browns, 38-7. The Steelers never trailed and held the NFL’s best rushing offense to just 75 yards on the ground.

Tennessee continued its undefeated start with a 42-36 overtime win against the Texans. Derrick Henry, who had 212 yards rushing and two TDs, ended the game in overtime with a five-yard scoring run.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) at Las Vegas Raiders (3-2), 4:05 p.m., FOX

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Fox Sports (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Buccaneers -3.5.

Tampa Bay had a dominant defensive performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in a 38-10 win. The Buccaneers held the Packers to just 201 yards rushing and forced the only two turnovers of the game.

Las Vegas’ last game was back in Week 5 when it knocked off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 40-32. Derek Carr had a strong game with 347 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-4), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Chargers -8.

The Jaguars’ losing streak is now at five games after being blown out at home by the Lions, 34-16. They were outgained on the ground, 180-44, and held the ball for just 24:03 in the game.

Los Angeles will try to respond from an overtime loss on Monday night in Week 5 to the Saints, 30-27. Justin Herbert continued his strong rookie season with four touchdown passes in the defeat.

Kansas City Chiefs (5-1) at Denver Broncos (2-3), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Chiefs -9.5.

The Chiefs came back from their first loss of the season by knocking off the Bills, 26-17. Kansas City rushed for 245 yards, with 161 coming from rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Broncos got back in the win column with an 18-12 win vs. the Patriots in Drew Lock’s return to the lineup. Denver won thanks to getting six field goals from Brandon McManus, including a 54-yarder.

San Francisco 49ers (3-3) at New England Patriots (2-3), 4:25 p.m., CBS

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); CBS All Access (FREE 7-day trial); and Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Patriots -2.

San Francisco got back to .500 with a 24-16 win at home against the NFC West rival Rams. Jimmy Garoppolo threw three touchdown passes in the win, and the 49ers had the ball for 37:55.

New England will try to get back in the win column after losing to Denver, 18-12. The Patriots had just three points in the first three quarters and lost despite not giving up a touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks (5-0) at Arizona Cardinals (4-2), 8:20 p.m., NBC

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and NBCSports.com (TV provider sign-in required).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Seahawks -3.5.

The Seahawks got a miraculous game-winning drive from Russell Wilson as he threw the game-winning touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 15 seconds left to beat the Vikings, 27-26. They won despite having the ball for just more than 20 minutes.

Arizona’s defense was spectacular in locking down the Cowboys on Monday night, 38-10. They forced four turnovers and held Dallas to 97 yards rushing.

Monday, Oct. 26

Chicago Bears (5-1) at Los Angeles Rams (4-2), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Live streams: Fubo.tv (FREE 7-day trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial); and Sling TV (promotional offers).

Cable channel finder: AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, WOW.

Line: Rams -6.

Chicago improved to 5-1 with a 23-16 win on the road against the Panthers. Nick Foles had a rushing and passing touchdown, and the defense sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times.

The Rams lost for the second time this season in a 24-16 defeat at San Francisco. Los Angeles scored only one touchdown in the red zone on three attempts.

