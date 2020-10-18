Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>NFL Streams Reddit Watch Washington vs Giants Live Streaming Free Week 6
NFL 2020 Week 6
Live Streaming

NFL Streams Reddit Watch Washington vs Giants Live Streaming Free Week 6

18 Oct 2020
490
New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team (10/18/2020): How to watch NFL Week 6, time, TV channel, free live stream. The New York Giants host the Washington Football Team in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 18 (10/18/2020).

The New York Giants (0-5) seek their first victory of 2020 when they host the Washington Football Team (1-4) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET/FOX).

The Giants are one of three 0-5 teams in the NFL heading into Week 6, suffering a 37-34 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5. The other 0-5 teams are the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

Washington isn’t in a much better position. They’re 1-4 for the season, and nursing a 30-10 loss to the Rams in Week 5. The entire NFC East, in fact, has a losing record heading into Week 6, with the Cowboys on top at 2-3.

Here’s how to watch the game:

What: NFL Week 6 game

Who: Washington @ Giants

When: Sunday, October 18, 2020

Where: MetLife Stadium

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Washington Football Team’s 2020 season is off to a 1-4 start after last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 seems like it happened years ago after they way the team played last week. This week they play an 0-5 New York Giants team that are 3 point favorites at home.

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Lindsay Czarniak (field reporter)

Radio: National Broadcast (Sports USA) | SIRIUS: 83 (Was), 135 (NYG) | XM: 385 (Was), 225 (NYG)

Giants Radio Network: WFAN 660 AM/101.9 FM | Announcers: Bob Papa, Carl Banks,

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Jeff Feagles, Paul Dottino, Howard Cross, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, Carl Banks, Bob Papa, Jeff Feagles

Stations on Giants Radio Network:

Albany, NY- WPYX 106.5FM | Hartford, CT-WPOP 1410AM | Hartford, CT-WPOP 100.9FM | Hartford, CT-WCUS 97.9FM | Danbury, CT-WLAD 880AM | Syracuse, NY-WTLA 1200AM | Syracuse, NY-WTLA 97.7FM | Corning, NY – WENI 1450 AM | Elmira, NY – WENY1230 AM | Corning, NY – WGMM 98.7 FM | Plattsburgh, NY – WIRY 1340 AM | Rome, NY – WRNY 1350 AM | Utica,NY – WTLB 1310 AM | Utica,NY – WTLB 96.5 FM | Oswego, NY – WSGO 1440AM | Oswego, NY – WSGO 100.1 FM | Binghamton, NY – WENE 1430 AM | Cortland, NY –WIII-FM 99.9 | Ithaca, NY – WIII-FM 100.3 | Burlington, VT – WJKS 104.3 FM | Easton, PA- WEEX 1230 AM | Easton, PA – WTKZ 1320 AM | Finger Lakes (Canandaigua and Rochester), NY – WOKR 1310 AM | Finger Lakes (Canandaigua and Rochester), NY – WOKR 95.5 FM

Odds: Giants -2.5

Online Stream: fuboTV | Yahoo! Sports (mobile browser or app) | New York Giants official app for iOS devices | NFL Mobile App | Giants Mobile App

Weather: Partly cloudy, 61 degrees at kickoff

Referee: Brad Allen

Injury report
Giants

DT Dexter Lawrence (Knee — Questionable)
WR Darius Slayton (Foot — Questionable)
S Adrian Colbert (Shoulder — Questionable)
Washington

G Joshua Garrett (Illness — Out)
OT David Sharpe (Illness — Out)
CB Greg Stroman (Foot — Out/placed on IR)
DE Ryan Anderson (Back — Questionable)

Game prediction

Our weekly Madden 21 Sim has the Giants escaping with a victory in a low-scoring game. Six of seven Big Blue View contributors are also picking the Giants to get their first victory of the season.

Vriartuck

