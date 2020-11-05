NFL Week 9 TNF” Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers Live NFL” Reddit Streaming Free TV Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NFL Starts HD Stream Now!! NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football Streaming Reddit! Packers Vs 49ers Live Stream, Prediction, Head-to-head, NFL game Preview. Here’s a look at the Packers vs 49ers live stream details & fantasy picks ahead of the NFL 2020 Week 9 game at the Levi’s Stadium on Thursday. Kyle Shanahan’s San Francisco 49ers take on Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers for their NFL 2020 week 9 matchup on Thursday, November 5. The game between the 49ers and Packers is scheduled to begin at 8:20 pm ET (Thursday, 8:20 pm EST) at Levi’s Stadium. Here’s a look at the Packers vs 49ers fantasy picks, Packers vs 49ers live stream details and our Packers vs 49ers prediction ahead of the clash.

Packers vs 49ers prediction and game preview

The Green Bay Packers are currently at the top in the NFC North standings with five wins and two defeats. Matt LaFleur’s side began the season in dominant style, recording wins over the Vikings, Lions, Saints and Falcons before suffering a defeat against the Buccaneers. A win over the Texans towards the end of October was then followed by a 22-28 defeat against the Vikings during the weekend.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have struggled this campaign and are at the bottom of the table in their NFC West standings. Kyle Shanahan’s side have been inconsistent with their displays so far, having won four and suffered four defeats this season. The 49ers fell to a 27-37 loss against the Seahawks over the weekend. Based on the current form of both teams, our Packers vs 49ers prediction is a win for the Green Bay Packers.

Packers vs 49ers fantasy picks

Top picks for the Green Bay Packers – Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Devante Adams

Top picks for the San Francisco 49ers – Nick Mullens, Tevin Coleman, Ross Dwelley, Kendrick Bourne

Packers vs 49ers h2h record

The Green Bay Packers currently hold the advantage in the H2H record with 36 wins. The 49ers have recorded 32 wins over the Packers. Only one game between these two teams has ended in a tied contest.

Fans in the USA can watch the Packers vs 49ers live telecast on FOX. The Packers vs 49ers live stream will be available on fuboTV. There will be no live streaming or telecast of the Packers vs 49ers game in India. However, fans can check the Twitter handles of both teams to keep track of the live scores.

Packers vs. 49ers how to watch: TV channel, live stream info, pick, what to know for Thursday Night Football. Packers and 49ers are both banged up on offense heading into a key NFC clash on Thursday night

As of this writing, the Week 9 edition of Thursday Night Football is still on, as scheduled, despite positive COVID-19 tests on both teams. How or why the league still plans to proceed with the game as scheduled despite the readily-apparent ease of pushing back a few days is personally beyond my comprehension, but because the game is still happening, we are still going to analyze it.

Here’s what you should be looking out for as the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers this evening.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

TV: FOX/NFLN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

When the Packers have the ball

The Packers are coming into this game shorthanded. Rookie running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, while Jamaal Williams was deemed a high-risk close contact and will miss the game as well. Considering Williams had been leading the backfield while Dillon spelled him on occasion during the absence of Aaron Jones (who is listed as questionable Thursday with the calf injury that has held him out the past two weeks), that’s not great. It reduces the Green Bay backfield to just Tyler Ervin and practice-squad member Dexter Williams, who is expected to be activated for the game if Jones is unable to play.

But the strength of this year’s 49ers defense is against the run, where they rank seventh in DVOA, per Football Outsiders. They’re a less-solid 17th against the pass, and it would make sense for the Packers to put the game in the hands of Aaron Rodgers with so much of their backfield up in the air. At this point, the Packers’ passing game almost exclusively consists of Rodgers throwing the ball to Davante Adams over and over again, but defenses find themselves unable to stop it. As we wrote in our detailed Rodgers-Adams breakdown last week:

Adams actually had an injury that kept him out of two games and limited him in another, but his target share has been absolutely astronomical so far this year. According to Pro Football Focus and Tru Media, Adams has been targeted on 31.2 percent of his routes this season, the second-highest mark among wide receivers league-wide. Despite playing only three and a half games, Adams has a 36-449-4 receiving line, putting him on pace for a hilarious 136-1571-14 in just 14 games…

Adams is at his most dominant when working against man coverage, which allows him to leverage his note perfect route-running skills and impeccable body control to both create and take advantage of space. And he doesn’t just beat soft man coverage; he does most of this work against press. His 111 receptions against press coverage are fourth-most in the league since 2017, per PFF and Tru Media, while 15 touchdown catches against man coverage during that time are the most in the NFL. His 2.39 yards per route run average against man is elite, and nearly unmatched around the league.

The combination of his technical proficiency, Rodgers’ elite accuracy, and the two players’ trust in each other allows them to dominate the most difficult-to-access area of the field — the space between the sideline and the numbers. Over the past four seasons, Adams has a ridiculous 171 catches on throws between sideline and the numbers — second-most in the NFL behind only DeAndre Hopkins (172). He also has 18 touchdowns on those same throws, a total that ranks second behind only Tyreek Hill (21).

Watching Adams and Rodgers work the sideline together is a genuine thrill. Adams is among the best in the NFL and setting up his defender early in the route, using hop-skip steps to lure corners into a sense of security before bursting past them up the sideline. At that point, Rodgers already knows he has a completion.

Last week, all they did was hook up seven more times and create three more touchdowns. It didn’t lead to a win because their defense got absolutely annihilated by Dalvin Cook (more on that below), but it was yet another sign of how locked in both Rodgers and Adams are this year. With the Packers looking like they’ll get Allen Lazard back on the field, they’ll have their supplemental pass-catcher corps in better shape than it’s been all season, as Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and Robert Tonyan will all be out there to provide outlets behind Adams.

The San Francisco secondary has played extremely well this season, even in the absence of several starters. Jason Verrett, healthy for the first time in a half-decade, appears to have lost very little of his ability. Emmanuel Moseley is playing well, and the linebackers and safeties are still very solid in coverage. (Especially the linebackers, which could make things difficult for Tonyan and whichever running back gets on the field for this game.)

Perhaps more importantly for Green Bay against this particular Niners team, their offensive line has held up well in front of Rodgers even in the absence of star left tackle David Bakhtiari. Against Robert Saleh’s defense, it’s always important to devote extra attention to keeping the rush out of the QB’s face, and they’ve proven up to the task so far.

When the 49ers have the ball

Not a single player who touched the ball for the 49ers during last season’s NFC title game victory over the Packers will be on the field Thursday night. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, George Kittle, and Deebo Samuel are all out due to injuries; Kendrick Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list; Matt Breida was traded to the Dolphins; and Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints. Thus concludes the list of players who factored in that game, which took place south of 10 months ago.

In their place, the 49ers will have Nick Mullens at quarterback, JaMycal Hasty and Jerick McKinnon at running back, Ross Dwelley and (probably) Jordan Reed at tight end, and Trent Taylor, Richie James, and presumably two or three players from the practice squad at wide receiver. (Rookie wideout Brandon Aiyuk was deemed a close contact of Bourne and has also been placed on the COVID-19 list.) Mullens stepping in for Garoppolo helped get the offense back on track last week against the Seahawks, and he has filled in ably at the position in the past. Hasty has looked good running the ball. McKinnon still has value as a pass-catcher, but needs his snaps limited, and the same is true of Reed. Aiyuk can be a reasonable facsimile of Samuel, as he has proven at times this season, but the receivers deeper down the depth chart are not nearly as dynamic as the players they’re replacing.

It seems extraordinarily likely that the 49ers will try to replicate the game plan they used to great success in the NFC title game: Run the ball down the Packers’ throats until they prove they can stop it. Mostert carried 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns in that game, and the Green Bay defense looked hilariously ill-equipped to stop him.

If you’re thinking that type of game plan can’t possibly still work again, I encourage you to go take a gander at the box score from last week’s Packers-Vikings game. Dalvin Cook ran 30 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns, and also took a screen pass 50 yards to the house for a fourth score. The Packers’ run defense is still far below average, checking in 22nd in Football Outsiders’ DVOA. Green Bay has stopped only 13 percent of opponent runs at or behind the line of scrimmage, a rate that ranks 29th in the NFL. They’ve been particularly vulnerable to perimeter rushes, which plays to the 49ers’ strengths given that the outside zone run is the basis of their entire offense.

Running does become a bit more difficult for San Francisco without Kittle on the field, because he is essentially a sixth offensive lineman in the body of a tight end. But Dwelley is a solid enough blocker, and Kyle Shanahan has been unafraid to make extra use of fullback Kyle Juszczyk in an H-back type role in games where Kittle has been sidelined. More importantly, though, the line has simply not been as strong blocking up the run this season as it has been in the past. (And left tackle Trent Williams was placed on the COVID-19 list.) The 49ers check in just 16th in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Line Yards and 28th in the percentage of their runs that have been stuffed. Additionally, there are just no passing-game weapons available for the 49ers. The entire regular pass-catching crew is either hurt or on the COVID-19 list.

Ordinarily, I would not spend so much time analyzing a team’s run game, but in this case it’s quite relevant. It’s clear the 49ers will want to Establish the Run, and that doing so is a good strategy both against the Packers and when your pass-catcher corps is as banged up as San Francisco’s. Because the 49ers pass game is so married to the team’s run concepts, getting the ball going downhill will also allow Mullens easier opportunities for passes on bootlegs after play-action fakes, reducing the burden he carries for executing the offense. But the Packers will almost certainly sell out to stop the run game, given the paucity of options available to San Francisco on the perimeter. NFL Week 9 Thursday Night Football game

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

