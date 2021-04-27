Nora Fatehi was born in a Moroccan-Canadian Punjabi family on February 6, 1992. While this Moroccan beauty was born in Canada, she has claimed that she is an Indian at heart throughout interviews. Let’s look into the character of the famous Nora fatehi and why Nora fatehi is famous.

What makes her extraordinary in Bollywood?

1. Her achievements in Bollywood

Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans was Nora Fatehi’s Bollywood debut in 2014. Nora was on a roll of back-to-back eight films the following year, despite the film’s box office failure. Soon after filming the promo video for her film debut, she moved on to her next B-Town movie.

Nora Fatehi appeared in Salman Khan’s Bharat previously. In the film, this same Moroccan beauty portrayed Sunil Grover’s mom.

2. Her Dance skills know no bounds.

The number one reason why Nora fatehi is famous is that she is a skilled cartographer. Nora Fatehi is a fantastic dancer who can make us sway to the beats with her effortless steps. Nora has quickly found herself in Bollywood; now, we will next see her with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in ‘Street Dancer 3D.’ However, there are some facts regarding our diva that you do not remember. Her Moroccan parents raised her in Canada, and her mom is a third-generation Indian. She is fluent in Hindi and Arabic as a result of her ethnic upbringing. After appearing on the television show ‘Bigg Boss’ and performing an item number from a Tollywood film, this dancer rose to fame. Her single ‘Dilbar’ from the movie ‘Satyameva Jayate’ went viral on the internet, propelling the diva to the top of the charts overnight.

3. She easily rivals most leading beauties.

She reminds me of Malaika Arora. Since Malaika is no longer young, it appears that Nora will take her place. Nora has been compared to Katrina Kaif by many others. Nora is better than most other popular item girls, including Shraddha Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

4. You can expect her to fit any role.

Nora is a natural performer who can adapt her style to any choreography.

Fatehi debuted in the Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. She was then selected for an item number of Puri Jagannath’s Telugu film Temper, which marked her Telugu debut. She has made a cameo appearance in Mr. X, directed by Vikram Bhatt and created by Mahesh Bhatt, alongside Emraan Hashmi and Gurmeet Chaudhary.

Fatehi later appeared in movie item numbers like Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

5. Participation in Telugu films and reality shows

She negotiated a Telugu film Sher in late June 2015. In late August 2015, she joined a Telugu project, Loafer, directed by Puri Jagannadh, in which she will star alongside Varun Tej. She contracted the film Oopiri in late November 2015. Fatehi was a wild card participant for Bigg Boss 9 in December 2015. She was evicted from the 12th week after spending three weeks within the home (Day 83). In 2016, she was a participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She plays the lead actress alongside Sanjay Suri in the film My Birthday Song.

6. Future projections

She signed an exclusive performer deal with T-Series in February 2019 and will appear in their future films, music videos, television series, and web series.

