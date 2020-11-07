North Carolina vs Duke FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit (11/7/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















North Carolina vs. Duke: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The North Carolina Tar Heels will be taking on their in-state rivals, the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Durham, NC. The Tar Heels defeated the Blue Devils 20-17 last season.

Live Stream: North Carolina vs Duke Online here

UNC (4-2) is coming into this weekend’s matchup looking to rebound from last week’s 44-41 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. Sophomore quarterback Sam Howell completed 82.1 percent of his passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns. During the second half, the Heels were down 21 points, but Howell led them back to make it close towards the end just as he did against Florida State in their other loss this season.

Junior wide receiver Dyami Brown led both teams in receiving with 11 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. It was the second week in a row that Brown had at least 100-plus receiving yards. While he had an outstanding game, the Cavaliers’ defense made it a point of emphasis to slow down senior running back Michael Carter. After posting 106 rushing yards against NC State, Carter only had 64 rushing yards on nine carries. He will be looking to bounce back against a Blue Devils’ defense that is allowing 155.1 rushing yards per game this season.

As for the Blue Devils (2-5), they are looking for their second-straight win after defeating the Charlotte 49ers 53-19. Against the Niners’ defense, Duke running backs Mataeo Durant and Deon Jackson carried the offensive workload. Durant led the game with 104 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, while Jackson added 101 rushing yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns.

With that type of performance from the running backs, junior quarterback Chase Brice did not have to do much behind center. The 6-foot-3 quarterback went 8/14 passing for 106 yards and a touchdown. This season, Brice is only completing 55.1 percent of his passes for 1,567 yards, seven touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Who’s Playing

North Carolina @ Duke

Current Records: North Carolina 4-2; Duke 2-5

What to Know

The North Carolina Tar Heels will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium at noon ET Saturday. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, they and the Duke Blue Devils will really light up the scoreboard.

The point spread favored UNC last week, but luck did not. They fell in a 44-41 heartbreaker to the Virginia Cavaliers. The losing side was boosted by WR Dyami Brown, who caught 11 passes for three TDs and 240 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Brown’s 54-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils took their contest against the Charlotte 49ers last week by a conclusive 53-19 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Duke had established a 37-13 advantage. Their success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Deon Jackson, who rushed for two TDs and 101 yards on ten carries, and RB Mataeo Durant, who rushed for two TDs and 104 yards on 12 carries. Jackson put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter.

This next game looks promising for UNC, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Duke’s win lifted them to 2-5 while North Carolina’s loss dropped them down to 4-2. UNC has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 38.33 points per game. We’ll see if Duke can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium — Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $45.00

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college football odds. Duke vs. North Carolina: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time.

