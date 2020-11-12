Now Youtube is a Music App with Free Background Music Player Enabled 

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Probably Youtube is one of the most elaborated platform where we can find music.All kinds, From old to new, genre to genre, there is no limit for music in Youtube and people like us use the app to play Music. But often it comes with two issues. One being no background play, so we are forced to play the video too and there is no way to use whatsapp or instagram while using Youtube. Second is that too much data will be gone and because of the continuous video play, teh phone battery will be drained too.

I tried using music apps but the problem I faced was that when it comes to Hindi or regional music, the collection of songs is pretty reserved so sometimes I could’t find the music I wanted like how its available in Youtube. was often searching for an application that allows people to play music.

This is when I came across YouTube Vanced. I was a little skeptical in the beginning but since started using the app, there was no going back. I was mind blown by some of the features. Obviously my priority was getting a “Background Music Play” Option but there is much more in the app.

YouTube Vanced is an application that integrates all the Youtube videos and adds much more unique features that are normally not available in Youtube. One being Background Music Play. Let me explain how we can get the option in your phone.

Step 1. Download YouTube Vanced

There are many ways to download YouTube Vanced,you can download from the official website and other app store.Or you can just click on the button below. Quite easy,right?

So click here, go to the official website of YouTube Vanced, and install the apk on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Search for the video that you want to play by entering the keyword,and click on the desired video.

Step3.Click on the button ‘background’ below the video and enjoy the amazing feature.

Other than this, you can find all the features of YouTube on it such as:

Pop Up Player

Free Audio and Video Downloader

Increase or decrease the speed of the video play.

Change the video play quality from 144P to 4K (depending on whether your phone supports it or not)

Double-tap on the video screen to fast forward or rewind the video. (You can customize its duration from 5 seconds to 30 seconds in the app settings.)

Like or dislike the video.

Subscribe to the channels you like.

Activate captions for the videos.

In short words, you can do all the things you do on YouTube but with some advanced features.

So far, if you liked YouTube Vanced and its features then give it a try for yourself. To get YouTube Vanced on your android smartphone, do as follows:

Visit the official website of YouTube Vanced here . Click on the button. The APK file will start downloading. Till then, go to the phone’s setting and enable the app installation feature on your smartphone. For this, go to Settings > Security and enable ‘Allow installation of apps from sources other than Play Store’. Now tap on the downloaded APK file to launch its installer and give your browser permission to install the app. YouTube Vanced will be installed in a few seconds on your smartphone.

Now you are all set to enjoy all the premium features of YouTube Vanced for ‘FREE’. So what are you waiting for? Get one for yourself right now!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

