Oakland Athletics Closer Liam Hendriks Wins AL Reliever Of The Year

24 Oct 2020
While the 2020 season ended early for the Oakland Athletics. Closer Liam Hendriks did pick up some hardware after winning the 2020 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award. Beating out Cleveland Indians closer Brad Hand and Chicago White Sox closer Alex Colome.

A’s starter Chris Bassitt also added several names who deserved attention.


Jesse Hahn of the Seattle Mariners who appeared in 18 games, struck out 19 while walking eight in 17.1 innings of work and finished with an era of .52.

Jake Diekman also got mentioned by Bassitt. He certainly impressed appearing in 21 games and striking out 31 while walking 12 with an era of .42.

For those nominated, Colome saved 12 games an appeared in 21 while striking out 16 and walking eight with a .81 era in 22.1 innings. Hand led the American League in saves with 16, he struck out 29 while walking four in 22 innings of work. His era though was 2.05.

Hendriks picked up where he left off in 2019. He did blow his first save opportunity of the year in questionable fashion then converted the next 14. He finished 2020 with 37 strikeouts to only three walks. His era was 1.78 and he appeared in 24 games while throwing 25.1 innings.

The only blemish for Hendriks came in his last appearance of the season against the Mariners in which he went 1.1 innings giving up three hits and two runs. Which saw his era jump from 1.13 to 1.78. 

What’s next for Hendriks? He’s a free agent. Unfortunately for A’s fans his last appearance was his incredible performance against the Houston Astros where he went three innings, struck out four, walked none, gave up one hit and picked up the win.

Here’s the response from Hendriks after winning award. “It’s humbling to win an award that bears the name of the greatest closer in history. I’m extremely thankful to my teammates. If they weren’t behind me on the field, I wouldn’t be half the pitcher I am today. A huge thank you to the bullpen for sharing years of invaluable advice and experience with me.”

There was also a poll on Twitter in which Hendriks dominated as well

Truly deserving win for Hendriks the American League’s best closer.

Steven Resnick

