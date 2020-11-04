Ohio vs Central Michigan Live Streaming Reddit FREE: How to watch NCAA Football Week 10 Game Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watch Central Michigan vs. Ohio: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday’s NCAA Football game. How to watch Central Michigan vs. Ohio football game. The Central Michigan Chippewas and Ohio Bobcats will get their seasons started as one of six MAC games to take place on Wednesday night.

Central Michigan are the returning MAC West champs after finishing with a 6-2 record in the conference last season as well as 8-6 overall. Central Michigan lost in the conference title game to Miami (OH), and the Chippewas were handled by San Diego State 48-11 in the New Mexico Bowl. The Chips will likely be without quarterback David Moore, though his long suspension was expected to expire on Oct. 7 after testing positive for a banned substance. The program is still waiting to hear back from the NCAA to determine when he will be eligible to play.

Ohio finished 7-6 in the 2019 season including 5-3 in the conference, which place the Bobcats in a tie for second place in the MAC East division. They finished in the top three in scoring defense and scoring offense among MAC teams last season. The Bobcats will need to find a way to replace three-year starting quarterback Nathan Rourke, who was fantastic for Ohio. He threw for 7,456 career passing yards with 60 touchdowns. Who better to replace him with than his younger brother Kurtis Rourke? It will either be Kurtis Rourke or UNLV graduate transfer Armani Rogers at quarterback on Wednesday night.

Central Michigan won eight of the last nine matchups in this series including four straight. These two teams have not met since 2017, a 26-23 Chippewas win on the road.

Who’s Playing

Ohio @ Central Michigan

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Ohio Bobcats will face off at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium to kick off their 2020 seasons. CMU was on the positive side of.500 (8-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Ohio is in much the same boat after finishing their last year at 7-6.

A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Chippewas were ninth best in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. The Bobcats were completely their equal: they also ranked ninth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the season with 36 overall.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We’ll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium — Mount Pleasant, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Central Michigan have won both of the games they’ve played against Ohio in the last six years.

Oct 07, 2017 – Central Michigan 26 vs. Ohio 23

Nov 15, 2016 – Central Michigan 27 vs. Ohio 20

