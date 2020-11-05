Old Navy Kicks Off Holiday Shopping with Extended Omnichannel Deals and Seamless Convenience Services

50% Off Everything During Expanded Black Friday and Cyber Weekend Sales in Stores and Online

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Navy is kicking off the holiday shopping season with more ways than ever to shop the brand’s compelling Black Friday and Cyber Weekend deals. This year’s promotions will be offered over an expanded time frame and will be available to customers both in stores and online. Additionally, Old Navy is offering a variety of convenience services for a fast, easy and safe shopping experience.

Convenient Shopping Options

This holiday season Old Navy is making shopping more seamless and stress-free than ever with a suite of convenience services. With Contactless Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store, customers can snag their online holiday shopping orders same-day. These convenient shopping services enable customers to purchase items on OldNavy.com and pick them up from their local Old Navy store in two hours or less1.

With Contactless Curbside Pickup, customers remain in their vehicle while their order is placed in their trunks, while those who utilize Buy Online, Pickup In-Store can quickly retrieve prepared orders at a designated station inside the store. Both services are fast, worry-free and cost-free. Visit oldnvy.me/pickup to learn more about both options.

Black Friday & Cyber Weekend Deals

Old Navy’s in-store and online sales offer customers the best deals of the year, with extended days and hours for safe and convenient shopping options this holiday season.

In-Store Promotions

During the Pre-Big Friday Sale, from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22, customers will receive 40% off everything in-stores 2 .

. From Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, the now five-day Big Friday Sale will offer customers 50% off everything in-store (exclusions apply) including styles from $5 3 . Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, however customers are still able to shop online using Old Navy’s Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup capabilities, with orders ready for pick-up as early as 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 4 .

. Old Navy store locations will be closed nationwide on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, however customers are still able to shop online using Old Navy’s Buy Online, Pickup In-Store or Curbside Pickup capabilities, with orders ready for pick-up as early as 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 . Old Navy’s in-store Black Friday deals continue over Cyber Weekend, with 50% off all jeans and sweaters on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 5 .

. Customers can take advantage of the famous $1 Cozy Sock Sale for more days than ever this year. From Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 29, customers can stock-up on the beloved stocking stuffer at the doorbuster price of $1 per pair when shopping in-store6.

Cyber Deals

Old Navy’s Cyber Sales kick-off earlier than ever this year. From Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22, OldNavy.com will offer 40% off everything 7 .

. OldNavy.com is celebrating its best online deal of the year for a full week leading up to Cyber Monday, with 50% off everything from Monday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Nov. 308.

Cardmember Perks

Old Navy cardmembers receive early access to the Big Friday Sale with 50% off their purchase from Friday, Nov. 13 through Monday, Nov. 16, when using their Old Navy credit card in-store and online 9 .

. Cardmembers also receive early access to the customer favorite Cozy Sock sale during this timeframe, with $1 Cozy Socks available in-store only for a full week from Thursday, Nov. 12 through Wednesday, Nov. 18 10 .

. To allow even more shopping convenience for Old Navy cardmembers this holiday season, a second Big Friday pre-sale from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 22 offers 50% everything in-store and online11.

Store Hours

Old Navy will provide extended shopping hours around Black Friday and Cyber Weekend, offering customers more time and convenience to take advantage of all the holiday deals.

On Wednesday, Nov. 25, Old Navy stores will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, Old Navy stores will be closed. Customers will be able to shop online on Thanksgiving Day using the Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup In-Store capabilities, with orders ready as early as 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

On Black Friday, Nov. 27, Old Navy stores will open at 12 a.m. and remain open until 11 p.m12.

In-Store Safety

This holiday season, Old Navy continues its commitment to keeping customers and store teams safe by following official COVID-19 recommendations from the CDC and WHO as well as local government mandates. Stores will be outfitted with sanitizing stations, physical social distancing guides, health guards at check-out, and require all customers to wear masks, among other efforts. Visit gapinc.com/coronavirus-response to learn more.

About Old Navy

Old Navy is a global apparel and accessories brand that makes current American essentials accessible to every family. Originated in 1994, the brand celebrates the democracy of style through on-trend, playfully optimistic, affordable and high-quality products. A division of San Francisco-based Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS), Old Navy brings a fun, energizing shopping environment to its customers in more than 1,200 stores around the world. For more information, please visit www.oldnavy.com.

1 Curbbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store orders will be ready in two hours or less if orders are placed two hours before the store closes. Orders placed in the final two open store hours will be ready for pick-up next day. Services are available in select stores only.



2 Offer valid in US & Canada. 40% off valid in-store 11/19-11/22. Excludes Gift Cards, Face Masks, Clearance, Register Lane Items, Jewelry, Sunglasses, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals, Extra Special Deals.



3 Offer valid in US & Canada. 50% off valid in-store 11/23-11/27. Excludes Gift Cards, Clearance, Register Lane Items, Jewelry, Sunglasses, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals, Extra Special Deals.



4 Curbside Pickup and Buy Online, Pickup In-Store services available in select stores only. Store hours reflect US stores only. Store hours may vary; check local stores for details. US stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 11/26.



5 Offer valid in US & Canada. 50% off valid in-store 11/28-11/29. Excludes Clearance.



6 Select styles only. Offer valid in-store 11/25-11/29 in the US (including Puerto Rico) and Canada while supplies last. Cozy Socks limit 10 pairs per customer in-store.



7 Offer valid in US & Canada. 40% off valid online 11/19-11/22. Excludes Gift Cards, Face Masks, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals.



8 Offer valid in US & Canada. 50% off valid online 11/23-11/30. Excludes Gift Cards, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals.



9 Offer valid in US only. 50% off subject to credit approval, valid 11/13-11/16. A Gap Inc. Credit Card must be used as the pay type. See stores for details. Online excludes Gift Cards, Face Masks, Today Only/2 Days Only & 50% Off Jeans, Sleep, Sweatshirts & Hoodies. Stores exclude Gift Cards, Face Masks, Clearance, Register Lane Items, Jewelry, Sunglasses, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals. Stores discount taken off regular price tickets.



10 Offer valid in US only. Select styles only. Offer valid in-store 11/12-11/18 while supplies last. Cozy Socks limit 10 pairs per customer in-store.



11 Offer valid in US only. 50% off subject to credit approval, valid 11/19-11/22. A Gap Inc. Credit Card must be used as the pay type. See stores for details. Online excludes GiftCards, Face Masks, Today Only/2 Days Only. Stores exclude GiftCards, Face Masks, Clearance, Register Lane Items, Jewelry, Sunglasses, Today Only/2 Days Only Deals. Stores discount taken off regular price tickets.



12 Store hours reflect US stores only. Store hours may vary. Check local stores for details.

Contacts

Old Navy



Mandy Moore



Mandy_Moore@gap.com

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications



Taylor Frazier



oldnavy@abmc-us.com