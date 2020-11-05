All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UScellular will offer iPhone 12 Pro Max, providing a reimagined pro camera and the largest display with the highest resolution ever on an iPhone, as well as the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which packs the advanced technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size. Both models support an advanced 5G experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be available for order starting on November 6, with availability on November 13. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit uscellular.com.

Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide1 — with models in the US supporting millimeter wave, the higher frequency version of 5G. The 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max2 pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone, offering an all-new design with the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution at nearly 3.5 million pixels for a remarkable, true-to-life viewing experience. iPhone 12 Pro Max is available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and introduces an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance3, and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro Max, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more.

iPhone 12 Pro Max customers will enjoy a reimagined pro camera system, including an Ultra Wide camera with 120-degree field of view and introducing a 65 mm focal length Telephoto camera. The new Wide camera is even better on iPhone 12 Pro Max with a larger sensor, bigger pixels, and new sensor-shift OIS for an 87% increase in low-light performance and incredible image stabilization to capture professional-quality images and video. Photographers gain even more creative control with the all-new Apple ProRAW5, and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro Max, while also delivering improved autofocus in low-light and Night mode portraits.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini6 brings a beautiful new design packed with powerful new capabilities. And, iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world. Available in five beautiful aluminum finishes — blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED7 — iPhone 12 mini packs all the technology of iPhone 12 into a delightfully compact size while still delivering an impressively large and immersive Super Retina XDR edge-to-edge display. iPhone 12 mini introduces the new Ceramic Shield front cover, tougher than any smartphone glass ever made8, and offers industry-leading IP68 water resistance. The same A14 Bionic chip in iPhone 12 Pro Max comes to iPhone 12 mini which, coupled with an advanced camera system, introduces meaningful new computational photography features including Smart HDR 3, Night mode and Deep Fusion on all cameras, the highest quality video in a smartphone, and more, while delivering great battery life. iPhone 12 mini also supports HDR video with Dolby Vision at 4K up to 30 fps and brings a powerful new dual-camera system with the expansive Ultra Wide camera and all-new f/1.6 Wide camera for a 27% improvement in low-light photos and videos. iPhone 12 Pro Max, along with all iPhone 12 models, also introduces MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.9

“We’re excited to add iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini to our 5G lineup and give our customers more fantastic options to take advantage of our expanding 5G network,” says Kyle Bedtelyon, director of the device and accessory portfolio at UScellular. “For our customer who wants the absolute best iPhone, iPhone 12 Pro Max offers the largest display ever on an iPhone and transforms taking photos and videos with a reimagined pro camera system. For those who prefer a more compact size, iPhone 12 mini is an incredible option, introducing a beautiful new design and the same innovative capabilities as iPhone 12, including A14 Bionic and an expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display.”

For a limited time*, UScellular will offer new customers who switch their service iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini for free. Current UScellular customers who buy iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini will get it for $200 off. Details are available online at www.uscellular.com.

The company’s 5G network currently covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin on its 600 MHz spectrum. It will expand this coverage to include parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in the coming months.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit uscellular.com. For more details on iPhone 12 models, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Data plan is required. 5G, Gigabit LTE, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling are available in select markets and through select carriers. Speeds are based on theoretical throughput and vary based on site conditions and carrier. For details on 5G and LTE support, customers can contact their carrier and visit apple.com/iphone/cellular.



2 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 6.68 inches (iPhone 12 Pro Max) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.



3 iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini are splash-, water-, and dust-resistant, and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions and have a rating of IP68 under IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes); splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance may decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage is not covered under warranty.



4 4K Dolby Vision playback requires Apple TV 4K or an AirPlay-enabled TV.



5 Apple ProRAW will be available in a future iOS 14 update for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



6 The displays have rounded corners. When measured as a rectangle, the screen is 5.42 inches (iPhone 12 mini) diagonally. Actual viewable area is less.



7 A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS. From now until December 31, 2020, those proceeds will go to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 response.



8 Claim is based on iPhone 12 Ceramic Shield front cover compared with the previous-generation iPhone.



9 MagSafe accessories including chargers, cases, and wallets are sold separately.

* New customers: Promotional pricing requires Smartphone postpaid plan, new line, port-in, credit approval, new iPhone purchase and comes via monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. RIC. Taxes, fees and additional restrictions apply. Current Customers: Promotional pricing requires Smartphone postpaid plan, credit approval, new iPhone purchase and comes via monthly bill credit on a 30-mo. RIC. Taxes, fees and additional restrictions apply. 5G not available in all areas. See uscellular.com for details.

