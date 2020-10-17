Ole Miss vs Arkansas Live Streaming 2020 NCAA Football Week 7 game Reddit Free Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel. After two games on the road, the Arkansas Razorbacks are heading back home. The Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they’ll have plenty of motivation to get the ‘W.’

Arkansas was close but no cigar last week as they fell 30-28 to the Auburn Tigers. QB Feleipe Franks put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for four TDs and 318 yards on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Ole Miss was not quite the Alabama Crimson Tide’s equal in the second half when they met last week. The game between them was not particularly close, with Ole Miss falling 63-48. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football. Despite their defeat, Ole Miss got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Snoop Conner, who rushed for two TDs and 128 yards on 21 carries, was the best among equals.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 1-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Arkansas enters the matchup having picked the ball off four times, good for 10th in the nation. But the Rebels come into the contest boasting the ninth fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at one. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Who’s Playing

Ole Miss @ Arkansas

Current Records: Ole Miss 1-2; Arkansas 1-2

What to Know

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium — Fayetteville,, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $36.05

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Razorbacks, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rebels slightly, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas have won three out of their last five games against Ole Miss.

Sep 07, 2019 – Ole Miss 31 vs. Arkansas 17

Oct 13, 2018 – Ole Miss 37 vs. Arkansas 33

Oct 28, 2017 – Arkansas 38 vs. Ole Miss 37

Oct 15, 2016 – Arkansas 34 vs. Ole Miss 30

Nov 07, 2015 – Arkansas 53 vs. Ole Miss 52

