On The Rise! Gigi Dia And Her Unforgettable Role In ‘The Daily Dreamer’

In an industry that is always looking for a new face and some refreshing talent, look no further than French-born model/actress Gigi Dia. Dia, who stars in the film ‘The Daily Dreamer’, is a name that you should get to know quickly.

As every film Gigi stars in, the ‘Daily Dreamer’ also got a few official international film festival selections. Some of them are Marina Del Rey Film Festival 2019, Moscow Shorts Film Festival 2019, Golden State Film Festival 2020, and Esoteric Film Festival 2020.

In the film, Aurora, The Daily Dreamer’s columnist, meets the legendary artist “M” to discuss the phenomenon of sleeping experience. The interview takes place at a fashion photo shoot for “M’s” new project, the Gold-themed Dream of Eternal Beauty.

The obscure atmosphere and unearthly appearance of the models impress Aurora deeply. The interview with the mysterious art maven turns into a psychedelic journey to the border between the real and illusory worlds. Aurora interprets the cover girl’s figure as the symbol of High Priestess (played by Gigi Dia), one of the most powerful archetype figures.

Usually, when High Priestess appears in a tarot reading she indicates that now is the time to trust your instincts and go with your gut feeling, pay attention to your dreams, and signs the universe sends you.

This encounter becomes the turning point in Aurora’s life.

Born to a Senegalese father and Mauritanian mother, the UCLA alum has starred in a number of films such as UN HOMME PRESSEE with Leïla Bekhti and Fabrice Luccini, NUMÉRO 10/NUMBER 10, shot in France and where Gigi played AICHA, a soccer player, NIOFAR, where she played a young foreign girl from Senegal freshly arrived to France, and many more.

Dia began modeling in 2016 in Paris and London, before tranistioning into short films and acting, was also a guest in the movie MISSION IMPOSSIBLE: FALLOUT directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

The French actress became an icon and BEAUTY BLENDER for SEPHORA made her the face of the brand. Keep up with Gigi’s life on Instagram @gigidia

