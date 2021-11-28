Roger Goodell has been the commissioner of the National Football League (NFL) for 15 seasons and it’s time for him to step down.

While he has done some great things for the league was a bit slow to take on certain issues. Such as the concerns when it came to head injuries, violent acts from players towards women and children, scandals involving the New England Patriots in multiple seasons, 17 game season, his bloated salary, the officiating, and blackballing players such as Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick.





This year Goodell decided to take a stand on taunting. In other words to take human emotion out of the game and make players mindless zombies. Once that flag comes out there is an automatic fine associated with it.

The most recent example of this came when Kansas Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire got flagged for pointing at a defender. He didn’t say anything. In Goodell’s view it is about sportsmanship and being idolized by children who emulate their favorite athletes.

Interestingly enough the NFL declined to fine or suspend Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward for punching Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the stomach. So apparently throwing a punch to the body is allowable and not deemed poor sportsmanship by Goodell. Also, saw a highlight of New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore picking up DeVonta Smith like a rag doll after he was down by contact. No flag got thrown.

Yet, Goodell has pretty much created a problem that was not there to begin with. A bit of smack talk is fine, celebrating a big sack, hit, or tackle is fine. If the league wanted to get rid of some of the over the top celebrations, then make it a delay of game penalty instead.

I cannot fathom the justification for more taunting penalties to get called. Obviously if the act is egregious then a flag becomes warranted. Still at this point it is best if Goodell resigns.

Here is a look at the reactions on social media to some of the calls that have gotten made this year or in one case not made.

And the NFL loves to fine taunting penalties…apparently punching is less severe than taunting now for the Steelers… — Nick (@CincyZZ) November 28, 2021

This is the proper way to treat a QB after they’ve released the ball. It would help if you sang them a lullaby while you do, but do not point or gesture at them because that could draw a taunting penalty. pic.twitter.com/1MXM7XSLwQ — Alf Goodall (@alf_goodall) November 26, 2021

COME ON @NFL, DIGGS STARED AT HIM, IT SHOULD BE A TAUNTING PENALTY https://t.co/TIqfRSmcfa — Lucas / Camarade Saucisse (@LuScorpio68) November 26, 2021

