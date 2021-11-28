Dogs are everyone’s best friends. They are lovable, playful and a joy to be around. Whether you keep your pet indoors or outdoors. They are truly adorable creatures to be around. They can also be trained to be helpful in several ways. The most commonly trained dogs are guard dogs. They keep watch and look out for intruders. Other dogs can be trained as stress relievers or comfort dogs. These dogs take care of us, it is only fair to take care of them too.

There are a lot of needs and wants that our pets have. They must receive the right grooming and treatment. Otherwise, they can fall ill or become bad-mannered. Dogs in general need a lot of love and attention. They love toys and going on walks. Given below are some of the ways we can care for our dogs. Some that are necessary and some your pet will appreciate you for.





The Proper Grooming

Many of us encounter our pets suffering from fleas from time to time. These periods are very uncomfortable for our dogs. They need to be properly groomed and given the right care to avoid this. Grooming depends on the type of breed your dog is. The right equipment will then need to be purchased depending on your dog’s breed. Here are a few grooming tips.

Be Extra Careful

It is important to take your time whilst grooming your pet. Pay attention to how your dog reacts to you. Don’t brush too tightly and try gentle strokes to calm your dog down. Even more, attention is to be given when clipping nails. Your dog may suddenly jump hence you must be cautious. It is also not necessary to complete the entire grooming in one go. If your pet is feeling uncomfortable during the process then postpone it. It is okay to complete the grooming with multiple attempts.

Groom Often

Depending on the breed of your dog, grooming may need to be done often. Letting your pets roam around without grooming will be uncomfortable for them. Longer nails and scruffed hair can be a disaster for you and your pet. They will shed hair everywhere and you will have to clean up. As for them, they will be uncomfortable in the long run. That is why it’s important to groom carefully and often.

Exercise And Training

This part is very important because your dog’s health also depends on it. Making sure your pet isn’t overweight and being fed enough is vital. Their health is at serious risk if they become either of those things. Similarly, training them is equally important. They need to know what certain commands mean to communicate. Here is how you can properly train and provide your dog with exercise.

Exercise

Since exercise is important, we need to make sure our dogs are getting enough of it. A common and good way to do this is to take your pet on a walk. Having a set time to take your dog on walks keeps it looking forward to it. They get the proper exercise needed and you get a jogging buddy. Another way to get proper exercise is to play fetch with it. They love the game and get much-needed exercise throughout.

Training

The basic training your dog needs is to be obedient and respond to commands. The best way to do this is to relate a command to a treat. Commanding it to sit, stand or stay can be rewarded with a treat. This reinforces the commands for the dog and helps it understand you better. They also need to be properly potty trained and know the where and when. It is much better to improve your gardening than to keep cleaning your house floor. This is why many owners prefer taking their dogs out to finish their business.

The Right Food And Toys

For our pets, we need to provide the very best in food and entertainment. They need the right nutrients to completely grow and be healthy. They also need the correct toys to maximize their fun too. Here is how you can do both of those things.

Food

In terms of food. High-quality dog food is available everywhere in supermarkets. It is up to you to figure out what kind and flavor your dog loves to eat. Supply it with its preferred one and avoid the ones it doesn’t like. Dogs can also eat the food that we do too. But they may not like some of the things we eat and can be choosy. It is also important to figure out early on if our pet is allergic to any food.

Toys

Toys are a necessity for our pets. Dogs in general love a good chew toy or one to fetch. It is critical to make sure that their toys are safe. They should be at no risk of choking and the material shouldn’t be too hard. Rubber and plastic toys are known to work best with pets. The kind that is made via an injection mold designer from Fow Mold.

Conclusion

Our dogs make sure to love us and take care of us with everything they are. They keep us going on the harshest of days. They make sure we have a proper routine albeit scheduled around them. They even manage to get us to exercise even if we don’t want to. They do all of this willingly and as a token of their love. All we need to do is to repay the favor and do our best for them.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

