When planning the launch of your spa are which products you’ll consistently use on your clients.

While it can be taxing to comb through the hundreds of products on the market, some are clearly a cut above the rest. If you want to source only the cream of the crop for your natural beauty shop, these are the supplements and products you want to keep on your shelves.

Rose Oil

Rose essential oil is an absolute must for any spa or beautician. Rose oil is effective for improving skin health, hair texture, and the health of your fingernails and toenails—but only if it’s of a certain quality. That quality can be hard to come by, especially if you’re shopping in bulk or looking for wholesale pricing; however, Visagenics is one provider that can offer a great deal on rose essential oil without sacrificing quality or potency.

When using an ultra-pure rose oil like the one offered by Visagenics, you’ll be able to offer anti-inflammatory skincare treatment to anyone who comes to your spa. You will help your client de-stress while nourishing their skin without any harsh chemicals or additives. Rose oil also has therapeutic qualities when used for the purpose of aromatherapy, helping to relieve stress, anxiety, and depression in some users.

Sugaring Wax

Many women and men head to the spa to get rid of unwanted hair on their bodies. That being said, getting hair removed can be an excruciating experience if the proper materials and ingredients are not used. Sugaring wax has started to catch on as a modern, all-natural way to get rid of hair that’s much less painful than traditional wax—and less dangerous than letting another person near the sensitive parts of your body with a razor. The sugaring process uses an all-natural, ancient process combining sugar, lemon juice, and water into a paste that works to remove hair. Since sugaring wax is applied when lukewarm instead of hot, it’s unlikely that you’ll get burned when undergoing this form of hair removal. The lack of chemicals or synthetic ingredients also means that sensitive skin is far less likely to be irritated, too.

HGH Releasers

If you have an older client base, supplements and treatments with anti-aging properties are likely to be requested often. Whether a client is hoping to maintain less wrinkled skin or lighten their aging spots, many people who schedule appointments at your spa will want to look younger and healthier after their visit. One supplement you can offer to your regular clients is a human growth hormone, or HGH, supplement. The human growth hormone is a naturally-occurring hormone in the human body, and it can be critical in keeping you healthy, as well as looking (and feeling) younger.

The best HGH releasers help your body use its own supply of HGH to produce incredible results in the areas of muscle tone, weight loss, energy, and mood. HGH releasers can also help your clients reverse signs of aging, allowing them to look younger and feel happier. As is the case with other supplements and products on this list, when you tell your clients about HGH rather than other anti-aging pills, you’re offering an all-natural way for them to address their hair and skin health without relying on excessive chemicals and unnecessary ingredients.

