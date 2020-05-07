Outing Places Near Brampton Ontario

Brampton in Ontario has been ranked as one of the nicest places to live in. It is a smaller community here compared to Toronto, but they have good services. Access to transport, schools and community centres are easily available. There are green spaces and ample shopping and eating out options. The temperatures are warmer between May and September and there is Cele-BRAMPTON that marks the beginning of summer. Summer is when you can enjoy the best by visiting the outing places near Brampton.

Toronto Islands– Located on Lake Ontario, these islands are just offshore from Toronto. There is an amusement park and several beaches, and the islands can be accessed by water taxis. There are beaches that are open for swimming such as Gibraltar Point Beach, Manitou Beach, Centre Island Beach, Ward’s Island Beach and Hanlan’s Point Beach. Boating is a recreational facility here and you can rent canoes, kayaks and paddleboats. A playground, splashpad, miniature railway and antique carousel are accessible for children.

Hamilton waterfalls – Hamilton lies roughly an hour away from Brampton. It is known as the town of waterfalls because there are so many. The Devil’s Punchbowl in Hamilton is actually two falls – lower and upper. The lower falls is a classic waterfall that is 5.5 meters in height. The upper falls is a ribbon fall which moves from a height of 33.8 meters. Located in the Spencer Gorge Conservation area, the Tew and Webster Falls offer spectacular views. Webster is a tiered fall while Tew flows from a height of 41 meters. These are great options for hiking too.

Grand Bend Beach – You haven’t really enjoyed summer until you have visited a beach. Take a picnic on Grand Bend Beach which is a few hours away from Brampton. It is known as the sun and surf capital of the region. The warm waters are great for swimming and there are plenty of bars and eateries to keep you full. You can play tennis, go diving, fishing or canoeing in the water. Jet skiing, parasailing or tobogganing is also open for visitors to enjoy.

Niagara on the Lake – Located at a distance that is an hour and a half away from Brampton, the Niagara on the Lake isn’t just known for wine. Of course, if you do visit you must try the famous ice wine. But you can also spend the day looking at local boutique shops, rest at cute bed and breakfasts and take bicycle tours for local attractions. They also hold the Shaw festival and you can check it out if you are interested.

Prince Edward County – The Prince Edward County is gaining popularity as Ontario’s happening vacation spot. There are multiple, cideries, breweries and wineries you can take tours of. The area also offers live entertainment, campgrounds, cottages, fairs and festivals. The Sandbanks Provincial Park has one of the best beaches and you can either chill in the sun or take out a kayak on the water. The waterways are full of fresh game fish and you will love fishing here. It isn’t too far either so you can get there in two and a half hours or so. This is one of the best outing places near Brampton.

Stratford – The town of Stratford is just an hour and a half away and is good for a weekend trip. You can also just stay for the day or evening and come back for the night. The town also has auditoriums that play Shakespeare stage productions. There are antique stores, culinary classes, ghost walks or even pub crawls if you want. You could easily take a Brampton Party Bus with your friends or family and head over to the town for some fun.

