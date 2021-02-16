Are you confused when you need to download, but the IDM(Internet Download Manager) option doesn’t show on YouTube? Don’t bother! It is not a severe query, and you can solve it yourself by following the process given by Pondband. IDM means Internet Download Manager; it is application software and beneficial for increasing speed when you desire to download something.

Why Doesn’t IDM Appear?

Suppose you use an IDM regularly, but suddenly you can’t use it as a routine. In that matter, there are numerous chances, mainly that you haven’t updated the newest version of IDM or the settings on your internet browser have been replaced. Or someone modified your web browser perspectives so that the initial settings you normally use now updated so that they can’t be used as typical anymore.

Steps To Appear IDM On YouTube

If you use Google Chrome web browser, you have to precisely explain the IDM query that does not appear on YouTube, and you open it using Google Chrome. Follow these steps:

Open ” Google Chrome ” and open ” YouTube ” then you will notice that your IDM is not installed.

First, make sure you have the latest version of IDM installed on your system.

If you have opened Google Chrome, then go to the Extensions menu by clicking “More Tools Extensions “.

After that, you open the IDM folder and look for the file ” Computer> Data C > Program Files> Internet Download Manager>.

Then you move the file to the Extension menu.

And if it seems like this click ” Add Extension “. Then it will work and appear like this, which shows that IDM has been installed on Google Extension.

Now you can review it like the process above, and now IDM is installed on your Youtube.

IDM On YouTube Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox is one of the most popularly used web browsers besides Chrome. If you are having problems not appearing IDM and using Mozilla Firefox, you can do the technique given by Pondband:

Quickly, the methods that you can use are as follows:

You open Mozilla Firefox and go to the Extension menu by clicking “Top right> Add-ons “.

Then there is an icon like this you click and select ” Install Add-on From File “.

You look for the IDM file on your laptop, and you open the two files.

If this indicates that one file is corrupt, then you select ” Install “.

Furthermore, when it’s finished you will be asked to reload your Mozilla Firefox, click ” Restart Now “.

And now your IDM is installed on Mozilla Firefox, and you can use it again on YouTube.

