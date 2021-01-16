She says, “As I did my research, I realized that beauty comes in different forms and is different in the eye of each beholder. I want to help others find the beauty in themselves When creating this line, I had others in mind who doubted if they were beautiful and not good enough. That however, is not true. We are all beautiful, and definitely good enough.”

For more information, please visit the links below.

https://e-merchonline.com/store/mdee-beauty/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mdeebeauty2020/

Instagram: https://www.instragam.com/mdeebeauty

More about Diedra

Deidra Smith was born and raised in Philadelphia. She owns 4 different businesses and has helped several people expand their businesses as a successful entrepreneur since 2009. Her success can be attributed to her mother and father who taught their children the importance of work.

