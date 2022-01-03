While the world is starting 2022, the Christ Embassy church, led by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, is also welcoming the ‘Year of the Gathering Clouds.’

The Nigerian pastor names every upcoming year at his annual New Year’s Eve Service and declared 2022 to be the ‘Year of the Gathering Clouds’ at this year’s event on Friday, December 31st.





“2022 is the ‘Year of the Gathering Clouds.’ The clouds are gathering. This is the year for these gathering clouds to fulfill their purpose. You know, in these you have several gathering clouds. But my plan tonight is to tell you about the most important gathering clouds,” Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said at the New Year’s Eve Service.

“There are gathering clouds of evil, I must say, and the Bible speaks of them. Gathering clouds of unrest. Gathering clouds of wickedness. Gathering clouds of war,” the Christ Embassy leader warned and continued:

“I told you several months back in 2021 about the polarization of the world. Many did not yet understand the significance of that, but if you understand that what is happening is not only the polarization within communities and homes, which was seen to a greater degree than ever before… Lots of divisions. But if you look at the geopolitics of the world, you will observe the gathering clouds.”

Former presidents joined Pastor Chris on stage

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s New Year’s Eve Service was one of the most anticipated events of the year for the Christ Embassy congregation.

While it was held in the pastor’s native Nigeria, it was broadcasted live to the rest of the world on all of Christ Embassy’s tv channels and digital platforms.

The event featured several special guests, including two former presidents of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the founder of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI) and former African Union Ambassador to the United States.

As Chief Olusegun Obasanjo entered the stage, he encouraged all Africans to convey their own stories and narratives. He underlined that only Africans can make Africa great.

Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao urged the audience to unite and create a just, fair and free Africa for all of them.

Technology innovator becomes Star Prize Winner of FALA

As in previous years, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s New Year’s Eve Service also included the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards (FALA).

The award show was organized by the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation (FALF), which is an arm of the pastor’s non-governmental organization, the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI).

The award show celebrates the accomplishments of young African leaders who have made significant impacts on their local communities over the past year.

Out of thousands of applicants, 30 nominees were chosen, and 10 of them went home with prizes.

Nine individuals received $10,000 each for their contributions.

Those people were Prisca Torboal from Chad, Emmanuel Gyan from Ghana, Deo-Gratis Meyou from Benin, Isaac Bitrus from Nigeria, Manzi Guevara from Rwanda, Kibaba Hillary from Kenya, Zulu Destiny from Zambia, Aguidi Cesar from Togo and Anna Maneno Michael Milla from South Sudan.

23-year-old Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop from Cameroon received $25,000 and was named the Star Prize Winner.

Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop is a technology innovator and community builder who utilizes technology to make positive changes in his community.

Through workshops and seminars on career orientation and opportunities in information technology, he has impacted about 3000 students.

The cash prize was given to help him with his future endeavors.

Star Prize Winner wants to empower everyone in his community

In 2020, Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop also won the Best ICT Project of the Year at the ICT Innovation Week in Cameroon. The young leader participated with an e-waste 3D printer. The device could print 3D models of things being sent from a computer.

Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop came up with the invention when he studied robotic engineering and he and his friends needed a 3D printer for their final projects.

“As a robotic engineer, I had to make parts for my robots using cartons every time. However, with a 3D printer, I can print parts for my robot and many other things,” he said when he won the award.

“It prints out 3D models layer by layer until you have a 3D model at the end. It is also used for printing kitchen utensils, for example, a spoon, a cup… In fact anything you can imagine as a 3D model… You can even print the case of a phone,” he explained.

Nervis Nzometiah Tetsop also founded the Nervtek Community, where he teaches young people about digital skills in hardware development and computer programming.

“Our mission is to empower all the people in the community with digital skills that will fit into the latest trends and help build our communities. What I do is not by might but by the vision that God has planted in me. My vision is to develop my community by using technology. I aim at promoting other young people by teaching them skills that will help them in the future,” the Star Prize Winner said in 2020.

