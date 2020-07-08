Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs QB Performs His Latest Magic Trick In Signing Historic Extension

KANSAS CITY, MO – Thanks to signing the richest sports contract in American sports history worth up to half a billion at $503 billion for ten years, NFL and Super Bowl MVP in Patrick Mahomes pulled off his latest and best magic trick.

At just the age of 24, and showing an uncanny knack of throwing no-look passes, making Madden-level throws from any angle and a cannon of an arm, the former Texas tech product, selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs will earn $45 million a year, the highest in NFL history with an injury guarantee of $140 million.

There are very few players that are worth a contract and even fewer worth historical contract extensions, and Mahomes is definitely the rarest of rare in being worth every penny.

At only 24, Mahomes is the first QB in NFL history to win NFL MVP and a Super bowl before the age of 25, the only player with 50 passing touchdowns in a single season within his first three years.

His 89 touchdown passes are third-most in a player’s first three seasons in NFL history. His average of 2.47 TD passes per game are the most in NFL history.

Is he the best player in the world? LeBron, Kevin Durant, Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo may beg to differ.

Is he the best player in the NFL. No question, yes.

His contract is validation and proof that he is one the level of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and a benchmark of pending future mega-deals for Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and current reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

He stands alone atop the football mountain, a champion, the future face of a league facing a social justice awakening and now as it’s best paid player ever.

