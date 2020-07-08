Home>#INSCMagazine>Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs QB Performs His Latest Magic Trick In Signing Historic Extension
Sep 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
#INSCMagazine Opinion/Editorial Sports

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs QB Performs His Latest Magic Trick In Signing Historic Extension

08 Jul 2020
640
Post Views: 120

KANSAS CITY, MO – Thanks to signing the richest sports contract in American sports history worth up to half a billion at $503 billion for ten years, NFL and Super Bowl MVP in Patrick Mahomes pulled off his latest and best magic trick.

At just the age of 24, and showing an uncanny knack of throwing no-look passes, making Madden-level throws from any angle and a cannon of an arm, the former Texas tech product, selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs will earn $45 million a year, the highest in NFL history with an injury guarantee of $140 million.


There are very few players that are worth a contract and even fewer worth historical contract extensions, and Mahomes is definitely the rarest of rare in being worth every penny.

At only 24, Mahomes is the first QB in NFL history to win NFL MVP and a Super bowl before the age of 25, the only player with 50 passing touchdowns in a single season within his first three years.

His 89 touchdown passes are third-most in a player’s first three seasons in NFL history. His average of 2.47 TD passes per game are the most in NFL history.

Is he the best player in the world? LeBron, Kevin Durant, Messi, Neymar and Ronaldo may beg to differ.

Is he the best player in the NFL. No question, yes.

His contract is validation and proof that he is one the level of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, and a benchmark of pending future mega-deals for Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and current reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

He stands alone atop the football mountain, a champion, the future face of a league facing a social justice awakening and now as it’s best paid player ever.

 

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles
Featured Front Page MMA Sports Spotlight

UFC 182 Recap: Jon “Bones” Jones Holds Off Daniel Cormier

Robert D. Cobb
UFC 182 took place Saturday night live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was a solid
#INSCMagazine

5 Simple Ways to Relieve Stress: CBD Can Help

Justine Lopez
This article originally appeared on MadeByHemp.com 1. CBD Oil You’ve probably heard of CBD quite often this whole year. There
Products Shipped via Sea
#INSCMagazine Business Economy

Why Packaging is Important for Products Shipped via Sea

Vivek Singh
The packaging is a vital component of any export process. It focused not only on the protection but also the

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.