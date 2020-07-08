How to Reduce the Risk of Having a Car Accident?

Any traffic accident is an extremely unpleasant thing. Even a small scratch on a car will cost a good mood and precious time, not to mention other serious consequences. Most often, accidents happen not because of technical malfunctions of a vehicle, but by reasons of careless driving, lack of proper skills, and malicious violation of the rules.

Take a look at the simplest, but still the most important recommendations that may help you to reduce the risk of accidents in the future.

Strictly follow the road traffic regulations.

Remember, these rules are developed for your safety. Even the smallest violation can result in a car crash, where the life of people can be put at stake. That is why start your driving experience only when you have enough knowledge and proper skills for it. If you have already got your driving license, but you still have a feel that you are not ready to drive on your own, it is desirable to continue learning. You can increase your proficiency and check your driving skills with the help of online DMV practice tests, for example, in Zutobi application. By means of this app, you will also be able to revise driving rules, concerning such tricky questions, as crossing of the uncontrolled intersections, changing lanes, and others. Besides, you can take additional lessons with an instructor at a driving school and ask him to analyze your driving abilities.

Always obey the speed limit.

Legally permitted speeds are often even higher than those that are safe. This is especially true at nighttime and in bad weather conditions. Remember that speeding, as a rule, does not lead to a real gain in time, you will get tired faster and multiply the risk of getting into an accident. You need to move at the speed that is comfortable for you, but within the framework of the allowed.

Do not get distracted .

According to statistics, a person that is busy with something else when driving will react to a dangerous situation in 4 seconds, while the normal reaction speed is 2 seconds. The numbers seem ridiculous, but your life and health can depend on them. Therefore, be careful on the road and concentrate only on driving a car. Talking on a phone, eating, arguing with a passenger, and doing other actions distract the driver from the situation on the road.

Never drive when you are tired

A considerable number of car crashes occur because of the driver being tired, that is why try to get enough sleep before traveling. Short breaks during the trip will also help you to feel more cheerful. Even having taken a nap in the back seat for 20 minutes, you can easily continue the journey and save your life and health.

Drunken driving should be a taboo for you.

Alcohol decreases reaction and reduces concentration. Based on data obtained from the U.S. Department of Transportation, on average one life is lost every 50 minutes in alcohol-related auto crashes in America. It is really terrifying. If you have had a drink, take a taxi or let your sober friend drive your car. It is not worth the risk.

Take into consideration weather conditions

After the summer period, drivers often forget about additional safety measures on the road after rain or snow. In rainy and snowy periods, accidents mostly happen because of uncontrolled skids and incorrect assessments of the possible braking path. The most common type of accident in the fall and winter is a rear-end collision. Therefore, seeing that the grip has become worse due to weather conditions, reduce the normal speed, and increase the distance with the car in front of you.

As you may see, our recommendations are rather logical and easy-to-follow. Observe traffic rules, be a conscious driver, and always remember that our life is worth living!

