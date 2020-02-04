Super Bowl LV Betting Odds: Niners, Chiefs and Ravens Open As Favorites To Play in Tampa

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – With Super Bowl LIV now in the books and the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a ten-point deficit to claim their second Super Bowl crown in franchise history—and first in 50 years in a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers—now fans, players and teams turn their eyes towards Tampa and Super Bowl LV.

Not even 24 hours after being crowned champions, that Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will now have to worry about odds of defending their crown as betting sites such as Sugarhouse SportsbookPromo Code and CBS Sports have already listed their Super Bowl 2021 odds and the aformentioned 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs opening up at 7/1 odds to play in Tampa.

With various offseason questions looming such as the chances of a Chiefs repeat, how much does KC pay Mahomes and who will emerge as the biggest threat to Chiefs Kingdom the upcoming 2020-21 offseason will be one to definitely watch.

Only time will tell, but for now, the 24-year-old Mahomes can add his name to the list of best young quarterbacks in NFL history, as he became the youngest to be named Super Bowl MVP, one year after winning NFL MVP at 23 in his second full season as a starter.

Can the Niners bounce back? How much of a Super Bowl hangover following such a demoralizing loss will SF have? Chances are if current trends stay true to form for teams that lose a Super Bowl, look for SF to struggle in 2020-21. In a division that’ll have a hungry Cardinals squad and two Super Bowl contenders in longtime rivals such as Seattle and Los Angeles, San Francisco is going to find much tougher sledding this coming season.

Per the odds for other teams below, it could be a very wide open field for teams hoping to find themselves down in Tampa next Feburary as the Drew Brees-led New Orleans Saints are 10/1 and the sans-Tom Brady New England Patriots round out the top five LV favorites at 12/1.

Rounding out the top ten best Super Bowl LV betting odds are playoff contenders such as the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles at 15/1, Seattle Seahawks (18/1), Dallas Cowboys (20/1) and Tennessee Titans at 25/1.

Rounding out the bottom five with the longest odds are two teams with second-year quarterbacks in Daniel Jones, Kyler Murray and the New York Giants at 60/1, Arizona Cardinals (75/1), one team expected to draft a QB in the top five in the Miami Dolphins (100/1), Washington Redskins (100/1) and the Cincinnati Bengals at 125/1 who are widely expected to select Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU in QB Joe Burrow.

