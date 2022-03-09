The real eCommerce revolution has started with the creation of payment gateways. Money needs to be transferred online, while customers make purchases directly from homes using credit cards. For this reason, ecommerce payment gateway evolved as a measure for convenience and security. Thus, if you want to sell online, learn the basics of this option and where to find the most suitable solution for your business.

The basics of payment gateways

What exactly is an ecommerce payment gateway? It is a kind of application for connection between the bank and merchant’s website needed for proper authorization or decline of the payments. Also, payment gateways enable direct transactions utilizing many other payment methods.





Therefore, its primary functions are the following:

transmit payment data securely from the client to the issuing bank and all other involved parties;

safely transmit the results of the transaction as successful or failed.

Money is kept secured while both the client and the merchant receive the information about the payment and it proceeds under the strong protection of all the personal sensitive information. No wonder, that an online payment gateway for small businesses is the first thing needed together with an online account for a merchant in Europe.

Decisions for payment gateways

To utilize an online payment gateway for small businesses properly, first and foremost, you’ll need a personal online account. It is the basic online financial services where you need to create a merchant account and further accept payments from customers.

That is why the logical question is to where one should find a reliable and trustworthy online payment gateway for small businesses?

Among all the possible solutions in the modern market, we recommend a Genome account. Here, in a few simple steps, you can start both a online business account and a merchant account. Money can be stored in USD, GBP, and EUR. Then you can use the Genome account for all e-commerce issues enjoying the following benefits:

Different kinds of API integrations and possible payments.

You’ll know everything about chargeback or dispute processes and clients will be notified about ongoing updates without unexpected blocks or restrictions.

Via the dashboard, you are allowed to control customer flows, create pages for payments, improve the procedure, and segment customers.

Your customers’ data are going to be safe, and all possible fraudulent transactions will be blocked.

Together with Genome, you can experience zero bureaucracy and operate fully online without any problems and difficulties.

