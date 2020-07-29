PayU and Feedzai Announce Expansion of Risk Management Partnership Across EMEA and LATAM Markets

Feedzai’s technology strengthens PayU omnichannel fraud prevention capabilities with a robust machine learning framework

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PayU, a leading financial services provider in global growth markets, and Feedzai, a leading risk management platform, announced today a partnership expansion that will enable PayU to augment its fraud prevention capabilities in Latin America in addition to the EMEA region.

Following the successful implementation of Feedzai’s transaction monitoring solution in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, PayU will start implementing the same core technology in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Panama to proactively detect and prevent fraudulent suspicious activities.

“PayU is continuously developing cutting edge AI/ML based products and services and partnering with Feedzai enhances our capabilities to offer secure, seamless transactions to our customers,” says Gyorgy Tomso, COO of PayU EMEA and LATAM regions. “Our online platforms process over six million transactions and generate billions of data points every day. Using complex ML models, our data scientists leverage this data for prescriptive analytics to improve customer experiences and reduce financial risks. Feedzai’s market-leading risk management has already proven a great addition in EMEA, so we’re excited to continue this success in Latin America.”

Machine learning is fundamentally changing the Payments industry while providing market leaders with a future-proof framework capable of delivering fast, reliable, and seamless financial services.

“Feedzai’s technology enables PayU to protect its important merchant customer base by leveraging years of experience in combining advanced machine learning techniques with real-time data processing,” says Nuno Sebastiao, Chairman and CEO of Feedzai. “PayU and Feedzai share a common vision of a world without financial borders in which commerce is both safe and friction-free.”

The goal of the new project is to provide a centralized fraud prevention and detection system for PayU LATAM while aiming at global standardization of processes.

About PayU

A Prosus group company

PayU is the payments and fintech business of Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities. Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (XJSE:PRX), and is majority owned by Naspers. For more information on Prosus and its companies and investments, please visit www.prosus.com.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the market leader in fighting financial crime with AI. We’re coding the future of commerce with today’s most advanced risk management platform powered by big data and machine learning. Founded and developed by data scientists and aerospace engineers, Feedzai has one mission: to make banking and commerce safe. With more than 500 employees, Feedzai is considered best in class by Aite and one of the most successful AI companies by Forbes. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers use Feedzai’s fraud prevention and anti-money laundering products to safeguard trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving customer experience.

