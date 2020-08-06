PDI Opens New Office in Hyderabad, India

The global software company expands its presence in India to increase its regional engineering capabilities, strengthen customer support, and boost local economy

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Hyderabad–PDI (www.pdisoftware.com), a global provider of ERP, fuel pricing, supply chain logistics, and marketing cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, announced the opening of its office in Hyderabad, India. The software company, which already has an office in Chennai, is continuing to expand its geographic footprint in the region and strengthen its engineering capacity.

The new office can hold up to 70 team members and will help accelerate PDI’s development of high quality, cloud-based products, mobile-first experiences, and analytics solutions with its agile engineering teams. So far, PDI has hired nearly 40 people in the city—all of which were onboarded remotely. The company’s engineering leadership and coordinated HR and operations efforts are focusing on building a highly engaged and productive remote workforce. With the addition of the Hyderabad office, PDI now has nearly 200 team members in India.

“We are excited to add Hyderabad to the list of PDI’s regional locations,” said Ravi Sankar Mocharla, vice president of engineering and site leader, PDI. “As one of the most tech-savvy markets in the world and with hundreds of engineering colleges in the vicinity, Hyderabad has a diverse and highly-skilled workforce. During these challenging times, and as a people-first company, our employees’ well-being remains top-of-mind as we take care of our customers’ needs. PDI continues to support a remote work policy for its employees and new hires worldwide.”

PDI’s office inauguration was conducted today by Sri Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT Telangana, and Sri Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri, chief relations officer, IT Telangana.

On this occasion, during his inauguration speech, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan added that, “We, the Telangana government and team, are happy to see existing, well-known companies starting to open their facilities in Hyderabad, Telangana. We’re glad that PDI, a 37-year-old company in the U.S., started operations in Hyderabad with 40-60 people now and has future growth plans.

“We are happy to see that PDI is creating opportunities for the local youngsters and talented, experienced engineers who could take the Telangana name and fame across the world by creating quality software.

“I am happy, personally, to inaugurate the PDI office in Hyderabad, as I have learnt that PDI will expand their operations in Hyderabad and create employment for Telangana and India software professionals.”

“In spite of COVID-19, we want to encourage product-based companies like PDI to create operations, and we are here to provide support every way possible to expand their business opportunities,” added Mr. Amarnath Reddy Atmakuri.

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) helps convenience retailers and petroleum wholesalers thrive through digital transformation and enterprise software that enables them to grow topline revenue, optimize operations and unify their business across the entire value chain. Over 1,500 customers in more than 200,000 locations worldwide count on our leading ERP, logistics, fuel pricing and marketing cloud solutions to provide insights that increase volume, margin and customer loyalty. PDI owns and operates the Fuel Rewards® loyalty program that is consistently ranked as a top-performing fuel savings program year after year. For more than 35 years, our comprehensive suite of solutions and unmatched expertise have helped customers of any size reimagine their enterprise and deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information about PDI, visit www.pdisoftware.com.

