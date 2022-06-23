You might want to travel the world, have a mortgage-free home, retire early, or take care of your loved ones financially? Who wouldn’t want a peaceful night’s sleep knowing they have enough money to cope with any emergency? Being financially independent means you can provide for yourself and your loved ones, maintaining your desired lifestyle, without having to worry about money all the time. Sounds like a dream lifestyle, right? It is but it’s totally achievable when you implement the necessary strategies now rather than later.

Set Clear Economic Goals





The first step towards achieving anything in this world is to have well thought out and tangible goals. While setting up your goals, keep in mind they need to be specific, realistic, measurable, and time-bound. Define your short, medium and long-term financial goals and create your personalized goal worksheet. Some of the things you need to keep in mind while setting up goals are your financial limitations, such as debt, expenses, and liabilities.

Develop a Plan

Simply making goals will get you nowhere if you do not have a proper plan. Begin by gathering your financial data considering income and spending, assets and liabilities, and risk tolerance. Another approach to making a foolproof financial plan is to measure your savings, liquidity, and debt service ratios. After compiling this data, analyze it to figure out the necessary adjustments you need to make to achieve your goals and create a comprehensive plan. Taking advantage of using coupons can save you money but is that one adjustment going to be enough to get you to where you ultimately want to be? There are many things to consider at this stage.

Manage Your Debts

One of the reasons many people never achieve financial freedom is their lack of understanding of how debt works. Debt is not necessarily a bad thing if you know your way around it. You can refinance your student loans to reduce the monthly payment. All you need for that is a stable income, a good credit score and an absence of other loans. Another good debt strategy is to make the minimum payment on each of your loans, then use what’s left over to pay down the arrears with the highest interest rates.

Budgeting and Saving

The need to create a budget cannot be over-emphasized if you are looking for monetary security. It ensures that you are not overspending and meeting your monthly financial goals. It also enables you to have emergency funds and can help you to save money. The sooner you can get into the habit of putting money aside each month, the quicker you will realize that achieving your goals is possible.

Diversify Your Income

Diversification of income means having multiple streams of income. In today’s world, relying on one source of income is not a sensible approach, regardless of your skills and financial goals. There are two kinds of income; active and passive, and it’s best to get multiple streams coming in from both. For active income streams, you can look into freelancing or getting a part-time job. Anything that you have to work for in return for payment falls into this category. On the other hand, passive income comes from sources that include investments, royalties and rental properties. This type of income refers to money that’s generated from an enterprise that you are not actively involved in.

