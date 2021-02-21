Any loving dog owner will know that their four-legged pal needs regular exercise to stay fit, happy and healthy. However, a certain pandemic may have made this aspect of dog-ownership an area that currently suffers from neglect as a result of the practical limitations in place.

There are many ways in which you and your pup can still keep up with regular exercise, however, such as indoor activities and exercises that help with mental stimulation. However, exercise can’t keep your dog fit alone and will be pointless if it’s diet is poor.

Keeping your dog healthy and well nutritioned is important, and these are great reasons to start with ancient grains dog food, as they’re one of the healthiest dog foods on the market.

Playing Indoors

If you are currently not able to walk your dog outside, you do not necessarily have to destroy your living room in an attempt to play frisbee indoors. There are many indoor activities that require little space and provide ample exercise time.

This can include playing a game of tug, great for those of you who need to keep your eye on your email at the same time, or perhaps a game of hide-and-seek around the house might provide some fun for you and your pet.

If indoor space is not an issue, or you want to utilize your garden, why not create a hurdle race for your dog? It only requires a few improvised obstacles, and if you are feeling particularly adventurous, you too could get in on the action.

Hiding some treats around the house for your dog to diligently seek out can keep them occupied for a large amount of time while keeping their mind active and stimulated. You can do the same for any favorite toys and blankets.

A Ride in the Car

There might be some science behind why many dogs love riding in cars, so taking your pet out for a drive can be a nice alternative if you feel as though maintaining social distance may be a difficult chore in the park.

The change of scenery can help alleviate a sense of stagnation and boredom that can arise from being stuck indoors for vast lengths of time, which can be vitally important for both you and your dog. This can also help with mental stimulation and locational awareness.

Puzzles and Treats

A lack of stimulation can lead to feelings of frustration and anxiety, something that a good puzzle can help to combat.

You may want to try and create games in which your companion has to determine the location of a treat, such as rotating cups or guess which hand the treat is in. Toys can also provide brain puzzles, such as the ones found at Kong.

A Treadmill

Investing in a treadmill is fantastic in that it benefits both of you! You can allow your dog to get all the benefits of a long walk from the comfort of your own living room, without having to subject yourself to the outside world.

