HDN Cujo is a fast-growing artist and songwriter from Niagara Falls, New York. He’s one of the best-making waves in the music industry. He started rapping when he was 12 years old after listening to Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, Michael Jackson, 50 Cent, and Drake who have heavily inspired his creation of music. This talented young artist has been surrounded by music for as long as he can remember. From an early age, he was taught to love the art of music, and now he is taking it to the moon.

Most recently, HDN Cujo releases a new single and astonishing music video called “Warzone” featuring Jovee.ny are available for streaming on all digital platforms. The single lasts just over 2 minutes in length, featuring versatile melodic flow and punchlines to show that he is here to stay. “Warzone” is the latest single from HDN Cujo. This song is written about the hood where it’s crazy out there in this new era with so many deaths.

Pablomcr and Drew XL took production and engineer credits on the track.

“Warzone” marks the 5th release from HDN Cujo so far this year, following his last release “Up and Away”.

You can listen to the release below:

You can watch the music video:

Follow HDN Cujo on Instagram

