During winter, cold weather, rain, and temperature differences are primarily responsible for weakening our defenses, contributing to us being more prone to colds and flu. Especially at this stage, it is essential to redouble care. The immune system comprises all the mechanisms responsible for cleaning the body, that is, removing dead cells and the renewal of certain structures. And it is also a set of structures responsible for guaranteeing the defense and keeping the body functioning free of diseases.

Low immunity can cause serious health problems. It can be of the primary cause when the person is born predisposed by genetics, or secondary when the person who is healthy at a given moment in life can be exposed to situations that lead to the body’s difficulty maintaining an immune balance. You can boost up your immunity by vitamins at online drug store. Food is the natural way to strengthening your immunity. Find out what foods can help you at this stage.

FRUIT: YOUR ALLY

Vitamin C is known to be extremely important for the proper functioning of the immune system. You can find it in various fruits such as orange, lemon, kiwi, or strawberry.

CONSUMES EGGS

The vitamins A, B6, and B12 are also essential as participating in the production of various components of our defense system. The egg is one of the foods rich in these vitamins and, therefore, an excellent ally.

YOGURT

It contains bacteria that act as mediators of the body’s inflammatory response, helping to fight inflammatory bowel diseases.

DRY FRUITS

Dried fruits are a great source of selenium, zinc, and copper: minerals with great antioxidant potential. In this way, they play an essential role in defenses against infections by viruses and bacteria. However, pay attention: the dried fruits must be eaten in adequate quantities not to become toxic foods.

MUSHROOMS

Mushrooms are rich in antioxidants and selenium. When selenium levels in the body are low, we are more susceptible to colds and flu. Mushrooms are also rich in B vitamins, namely niacin (B3) and riboflavin (B2), strengthening the immune system.

PUMPKIN SEEDS

Pumpkin seeds have zinc in their composition. Zinc is a mineral that acts and regulates the function of cells in the immune system.

SPINACH

They have folate, which participates in the production of new cells and the repair of DNA. They are also a good source of fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C.

ECHINACEA

Echinacea preparations act on the immune system producing several stimulating effects on our defenses. Also, the extract shows a powerful activity against membrane viruses. All of this supports the use of echinacea preparations to reduce the symptoms of colds and flu and possibly other respiratory infections, inhibiting both the virus’s growth and the secretion of pro-inflammatory substances.

The immune system is a barrier formed by millions of cells of different types and with different functions. Among them are antibodies, organisms responsible for eliminating the threat caused by invaders. When some part of that system starts to fail, antibodies are no longer produced in the right amount or cannot protect us properly. Therefore, the body is vulnerable to several diseases.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

