Press Release: Dark Comedy Short Open House 1-4 Spotlighting The Cutthroat Real Estate Industry Launches On AMAZON PRIME

Los Angeles, April 30, 2020 – Dark comedy short Open House 1-4 is now available on Amazon Prime, the announcement was made by filmmaker/screenwriter Brad Holloway.

https://www.amazon.com/Open-House-1-4-Short-Film/dp/B086P8Q1N6

Holloway’s film, which recently received the Gold Award from the International Independent Awards, Winter 2020 edition, takes a dark yet humorous look at the intensely competitive and sometimes dangerous real estate industry, marking his directorial debut. The film also launched recently on It’s A Short (www.itsashort.com), an online streaming platform that celebrates and promotes short films worldwide.

“During this time as people are homebound due to COVID-19, I’m happy that I can offer Amazon Prime viewers a small escape and some comic relief,” comments Holloway. “I feel the real estate community in particular – the agents, buyers and sellers — will definitely relate to my film.”

Link to official trailer: https://vimeo.com/391070084

Open House 1-4 places the spotlight on the concept of the cultural phenomenon in the United States, the “open house”. Every weekend, realtors fan out across the country planting open house signs, inviting prospective buyers into private residences. But when a snooty realtor in an upscale Florida neighborhood suspects a Latino couple who stops by her open house is there to rob her, she informs her other guests, and all hell breaks loose.

The short’s award-winning cast features Brian Balance, Mauricio Bemudez, Tanya Christiansen, JJ Crowne, Chellie Garcia, Jamie Molina, Donna Rae Allen, Keila Rosado and LJ Ugarte. Currently on the festival circuit, the film will soon be launching on additional streaming platforms.

Brad Holloway has been a working screenwriter for twelve years. He sold his first feature script Black Box to Warner Brothers with Lorenzo Di Bonaventura (Transformers). He went on to write feature length scripts and pilots for Warner and other major studios, including Paramount, and Lionsgate, working with producers Jason Blum, Michael De Lucaa and Rodrigo Teixeira and director James Mangold. His current projects include The Games of 1940 with RT Features (Ad Astra, Call Me Your Name), based on an original idea by David Seidler (Oscar winner for The King’s Speech), Conception with producer Dylan Russell and director Fulvio Sestito, Swine with producer Nikki Stranghetti, and Carnival with Robert Lawrence (The Kingkiller Chronicle with Lin Manuel Miranda, Clueless, Die Hard With A Vengeance).

Open House 1-4 is produced by Demitri Blanco and Chuck Ardezzone. Jeremy James is the film’s Director of Photography and Sound Engineer is Logan Jones. Award-winning composer Danielle Furst scored the film.

https://www.instagram.com/openhousethefilm/

https://www.facebook.com/Openhousethefilm-101663958092490/