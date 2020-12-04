Friday, December 4, to Thursday, December 10, 2020. The seven-day festival line up will feature filmmaker panels, creative conversations and workshops, digital networking, and a selection of short films showcasing womxn voices from across the globe. Female Voices Rock Founder and Executive Director Catherine Delaloye says, “Hosting this year’s festival virtually opens up a great door of opportunity for our filmmakers to expand their audiences, creating an even larger platform to uplift these diverse voices.” She continues, “With the hardships that 2020 brought us, we wanted to carry forward with the festival to create the necessary space for creatives of all backgrounds, ages, races, and at different points in their careers, to share their stories, and dedicate this year’s festival to keeping us all connected during these times.” Over 70 films have been selected, each depicting unique stories told in the womxn’s perspective, from coming-of-age challenges to the exploration of the ‘family’ unit to dynamic tales of racism, violence, and inequality; each competing in 11 categories that span from narrative to documentary. The film jury consists of respected womxn leaders, creators, and storytellers in the entertainment industry including Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and Producer Eva Lipman (JIM: THE JAMES FOLEY STORY, DEVIL AT THE CROSSROADS, BECOMING WARREN BUFFET), Founder and CEO of Tandem Pictures Julie Christeas (BLACK BEAR, THE SURROGATE, THE EYES OF MY MOTHER) and MXN Entertainment Manager and Producer Tracy Koplusky (THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, QUEEN & SLIM, TULLY). This year, Female Voices Rock Film Festival will kick off on Friday, December 4 with a virtual opening party followed by a day of panel discussions and workshops on Saturday, December 5. Festival speakers and panelists include Cinematographer Quyen Tran (PALM SPRINGS, A TEACHER), Sony Pictures’ VP of Animation Alison Mann (THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Producer and Director Heather Rae (FROZEN RIVER, TALLULAH), Netflix Writer Camille Corbett (CRYSTAL & CHELSEA, ON MY BLOCK), Blumhouse’s VP of Development and Programming Jordanna Guarino (INTO THE DARK), and Composer Nami Melumad (AN AMERICAN PICKLE, ABSENTIA). Sunday, December 6 will begin with a networking brunch and quickly ease into more digital discussions highlighting documentary filmmaking, screenwriting, and building local film communities. Monday, December 7 marks the beginning of the ‘Meet the Filmmakers’ four-day showcase, which starts each day with consecutive 15-minute Q&As with the womxn behind the selected films. On Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9, winners will be announced in the short narrative and short documentary categories. Thursday, December 10, will mark the conclusion of the festival, with a virtual closing party and awards ceremony for all winning filmmakers. Tickets to Female Voices Rock Film Festival are now available for purchase. For more information about Female Voices Rock Film Festival and ticketing, visit www.filmfestplus.com/blocks/?festival=f9v54bnkx6ff ABOUT FEMALE VOICES ROCK Female Voices Rock was founded with the mission to inspire change in the industry and uplift womxn creators and storytellers. Dedicated to spotlighting marginalized voices, Female Voices Rocks creates equal space for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ stories to be shared and heard. At the annual Female Voices Rock Film Festival, hundreds of filmmakers and leaders in the industry gather to celebrate these unique voices. Through programming designed to connect and educate members of the film community, Female Voices Rock has built a foundation of equality and diversity that inspires forward-looking change. For more information about Female Voices Rock, visit www.femalevoicesrock.com.
