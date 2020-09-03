Press Release: Giant Pictures To Release Jaclyn Bethany’s Indie Drama Indigo Valley On September 8

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Los Angeles, CA (September 3, 2020) — Giant Pictures is set to release up-and-coming filmmaker Jaclyn Bethany’s independent feature INDIGO VALLEY nationwide on September 8, 2020. Written and directed by Bethany, the suspenseful drama stars Rosie Day (Outlander), Brandon Sklenar (Vice), and Bethany. The film will be available digitally on TVOD platforms Apple TV and Prime Video.

Indigo Valley is Bethany’s debut feature film and tells the story of estranged sisters Louise (Day) and Isabella (Bethany). Tensions build and secrets begin to surface when Isabella returns from rehab and unexpectedly joins Louise and her new husband John (Sklenar) on their honeymoon. The cast is rounded out by Atli Oskar Fjalarsson (Sparrows) and Greta Bellamacina (Hurt by Paradise).

The film, which is based on Bethany’s short film of the same name, was produced by Mikhail Makeyev and Courtney Harmstone for BKE Productions in association with Garnet Girl and Red River Studios. Indigo Valley screened at the Garden State Festival and was originally set for a larger festival run before COVID-19 cancellations took place. Bethany and BKE were then able to strike a distribution deal with Giant Pictures during the pandemic.

“I am thrilled to work with Giant Pictures and release my debut feature at such a crucial time for digital streaming,” said Bethany. “For Indigo Valley, I was greatly inspired by the desert landscape and the quiet, contained drama portrayed in films from auteurs such as Bergman and Tarkovsky.”

“Jaclyn Bethany is an exciting new voice in independent film and we are thrilled to bring her feature Indigo Valley to audiences on digital platforms,” continued Courtney Cox, Content Acquisitions & Marketing Manager at Giant Pictures.

The Indigo Valley (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Maesa Pullman and Dalal Bruchmann is currently available via The Orchard on all major streaming platforms. The soundtrack was nominated for two Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The female-driven production was edited by BAFTA winner Selinda Zhou with cinematography by Irene Gomez-Emilsson.

Available for pre-order on Apple TV

For more information visit: www.indigovalleyfilm.net

ABOUT JACLYN BETHANY

Jaclyn Bethany is an actress and filmmaker, a recent graduate of the prestigious American Film Institute Conservatory with an M.F.A. in Directing. She is a native of Jackson, Mississippi. She has written, produced and directed numerous short films which have played festivals worldwide.

In addition to AFI, Ms. Bethany holds a B.A. in Acting from Fordham University, an M.A. in Screenwriting from The London Film School. The Rehearsal, her digital series in which she created and stars, recently won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama. She is currently in post-production on her second feature Highway One and shooting her third feature Before the World Set Fire. Indigo Valley is her first feature.

As an actor, she will next be seen in David Fincher’s Mank and British indie Venice at Dawn. She is represented by Buchwald.

ABOUT GIANT PICTURES

Giant Pictures is a boutique digital distributor based in NYC and Los Angeles, which is dedicated to elevating the digital experience. We work directly with filmmakers and rights owners to distribute movies and TV shows to VOD and streaming platforms in North America and globally. A division of Giant Interactive, the award-winning digital media – technology services company, we reach 45+ distribution platforms such as Apple (Preferred vendor), Netflix, Prime Video, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Tubi and Peacock (NBCU). Our content partners include Abramorama Selects, Participant, Tribeca Enterprises, Utopia Distribution, and XYZ Films. Recent movie and documentary releases: ‘Speed of Life’ (Dir. Liz Manashil, 2020), ‘Jim Allison: Breakthrough (Dir. Bill Haney, SXSW 2019), ‘Love, Antosha’ (Dir. Garret Price, Sundance 2019). Visit us at: www.giant.pictures

###

CONNECT WITH INDIGO VALLEY: WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

CONNECT WITH GIANT PICTURES: WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | LINKEDIN

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

