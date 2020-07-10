Press Release: “Looney Tunes Cartoons” Official Soundtrack Now Available On WaterTower Music

(July 10, 2020 – BURBANK, CA) – WaterTower Music has announced the digital release of the official soundtrack album to Looney Tunes Cartoons. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and, now streaming on HBO Max, Looney Tunes Cartoons is a series of new short-form cartoons starring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters.

Featured on the soundtrack are 26 tracks of music created by composers Joshua Moshier and Carl Johnson, that serve as the musical backdrop of the new series. Both composers, in discussing their participation, shared their passion for the project and honored the legacy of composer Carl Stalling who was the composer for the original Looney Tunes shorts produced by Warner Bros.

Stalling was said to have averaged one complete score each week, for 22 years.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Warner Bros. and the Carl Stalling style of animation music for Looney Tunes Cartoons!” composer Carl Johnson enthusiastically explained. “The whole team involved with this show has really put tremendous care, craft and effort into these shorts – from the scripts to the voice acting to the animation and sound effects.

I think musically we’ve been able to honor the tradition and legacy established during the golden age of Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, while adding some new ideas along the way. It’s also a showcase for the amazing studio musicians we have in Los Angeles, who constantly push their playing beyond the bounds of what’s possible. I hope these shorts will entertain a whole new generation of cartoon-loving fans!”

Composer Joshua Moshier shared the same exuberance. “Stepping into the rich musical language of Looney Tunes is a true honor and a humbling pursuit, given the brilliant legacy established by Carl Stalling. A great joy for me is partnering with the brilliant animation team led by Pete Browngardt to push the comedy as far as we can while honoring the tradition of classical and popular music in Looney Tunes.” He continued, “I’m drawing on sketch comedy influences and my background as a musical improviser to incorporate styles of music that did not yet exist in the Termite Terrace era. It’s my hope our new cartoons are a bridge to musical knowledge and appreciation in the same way the classic Looney Tunes are for me.”

The Looney Tunes Cartoons Original Soundtrack is now available. The track list is as follows:

Merry-Go-Round Broke Down

Curse of the Monkeybird

Harm Wrestling

Big League Beast (feat. Bugs Bunny)

Firehouse Frenzy

Boo! Appetweet

Bubble Dum (feat. Daffy Duck)

Pain in the Ice (feat. Tweety)

Tunnel Vision

Pool Bunny

Pest Coaster

Rhino Ya Don’t (feat. Tweety)

Buzzard School

Wet Cement

Siberian Sam

Fleece and Desist

Grilled Rabbit

Cactus If You Can

Shower Shuffle (feat. Porky Pig)

Overdue Duck (feat. Daffy Duck)

Vincent Van Fudd

Hare Restoration (feat. Elmer Fudd)

TNT Trouble

Plumber’s Quack

Merrily We Roll Along

What’s Up, Doc?

ABOUT LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS

Looney Tunes Cartoons is a series of new short-form cartoons starring the iconic and beloved Looney Tunes characters.

Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value and process of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts with a cartoonist-driven approach to storytelling. Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters will be featured in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. Each cartoon will vary from one to six minutes in length and, from the premise on through to the jokes, will be “written” and drawn by the cartoonists allowing their own personality and style to come through in each cartoon.

Looney Tunes Cartoons is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) serve as executive producers.

ABOUT THE COMPOSERS

Joshua Moshier

The music of composer Joshua Moshier has been cited by the Chicago Tribune for “considerable lyric grace and compositional forethought.” His series scores include Baskets (FX), Special (Netflix), Three Busy Debras (Adult Swim), Happy Anniversary (Netflix), Sick of It (Sky), and the main title to Documentary Now (IFC). Joshua began his career as an improvising pianist, performing and recording with Marquis Hill and Mike Lebrun. He developed his scoring craft through collaborations with filmmakers and comedians in Chicago, and later as a fellow at the Sundance Institute Film Music Lab. Joshua created the interactive ambisonic music for Google’s Earth VR app, and is active in animation, scoring the How to Train Your Dragon-inspired series Dragons: Rescue Riders (Netflix) for DreamWorks and the antics of iconic characters Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck for Looney Tunes Cartoons (HBO Max) from Warner Bros. Animation.

Carl Johnson

Emmy Award-winning composer Carl Johnson has successfully worked across a variety of genres including film, television, theme parks, and stage. His ability to create innovative music for a variety of assignments is rivaled only by his easy-going and collaborative work ethic.

As a composer, Carl has worked with clients including Warner Brothers, Disney, DreamWorks, MGM, and others, and proven his versatility with films such as Piglet’s Big Movie, The Hunchback of Notre Dame II, Aladdin and the King of Thieves, and The Return of Jafar. His impressive list of television credits include Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, Gargoyles, Mighty Ducks, Batman: The Animated Series, Invasion America, and most recently Looney Tunes Cartoons. He has orchestrated on a variety of top-grossing films such as Wall-e, Skyfall, The Perfect Storm, Windtalkers, and The Spiderwick Chronicles. Carl has also written special projects for live theatre and themed attractions around the globe.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

