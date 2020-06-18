Press Release: New Original Docuseries Takes You on the Kinky Vacay You’ve Been Craving This Queerantine

LOS ANGELES: JUNE 18TH, 2020 – LGBTQ+ virtual cable TV network, Revry, is taking you on a queer vacation away from quarantine with its newest original series, Submission Possible–no passport required, just sit back and tune in as the “Queen of Kink”, Madison Young, takes you on a titillating adventure into queer fetishes, kink, and sexual exploration.

Written, directed, and created by Young, a feminist porn icon, author, and sexual revolutionary, Submission Possible is an hour long docuseries World Premiering June 20th (6pm & 9pm PST) that explores the queer sexual underground worlds of kink, fetish, and BDSM around the world. The sex and fetish-positive series stars Young, as the entrancing guide to an unconventional travel adventure, exploring the kink culture in communities around the world–all through the lens of the queer experience.

In the premiere episode, Young visits the hauntingly sensual city of New Orleans and delves deep into sex magic rituals, cemeteries and sexy seances, and even spectrophilia. Madison’s explorations lead her to ecosexual sex magician, Sura Hertzberg; herbal alchemist, Gypsi Sandiego; kinky witch and tarot reader, Ashton Young; and queer leather title holder, Elyse the Beast. Each unique guest shares a different aspect of their queer, sacred, kinky journey as Young unfolds another layer of her own sexual self; connecting in bold and intimate ways with refreshingly new cultures, communities, and perspectives.

“Submission Possible is a dare. A challenge for us to shift the narrative. For us to celebrate our differences and our sameness, our connections,” proclaims Madison Young. “It is a culmination of my deep desire to gather women, POC, queers, trans folk, non-binary community, femmes, butches, sex workers, kinksters around the kitchen table, around the fire, to share our stories, of who we are as sexual beings. Because our desires matter. Our stories matter. We are claiming our space. This is the time. It is time for us to talk loudly and boldly about our orgasms, our pleasure, our kinks, our fetishes, our desires, our relationships.”

“Madison’s work is so ground-breaking because she’s having conversations that, even within the queer community, can be taboo: fetish pride, embracing sexual quirks, challenging traditional standards of beauty,” says Christopher J. Rodriguez, Revry Co-founder and CBO. “This is exactly what Revry is about and we’re thrilled to offer a space for these conversations on our network–especially now when people are craving human connection. Love & Sex in the Time of COVID.”

What people are saying about Submission Possible and Madison Young:

“Madison Young’s work is some of the most radical I have seen in a long time. She stretched my boundaries.” – Maggie Gyllenhaal, Producer & Star of THE DUECE

“Madison Young goes deep and brings some universal truths to light.” – Diablo Cody, Academy Award Winner of JUNO

“Madison Young has the ability to blend both eroticism and intellect.” – Dave Navarro, musician and television host and producer

“Madison Young is an incredible and singular force in the world of art, and her talent, spirit and energy never fail to impress me. We need her voice now more than ever.” – Margaret Cho, writer, producer, comedian

Subscribers of Revry Premium (Revry’s subscription on-demand offering) can watch the series premiere of Submission Possible starting June 20th on the Revry network at 6pm & 9pm PST (available on iOS, tvOS, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung and the web at www.revry.tv). Due to COVID-related production delays, new episodes will premiere in 2021.

About Revry

Watch Queer TV 24/7 with the first LGBTQ+ virtual cable network. Revry offers free live TV channels and On-Demand viewing of its global library featuring LGBTQ+ movies, shows, music, podcasts, news, and exclusive originals all in one place! Revry is currently available in over 225+ million households and devices, and available globally on over nine OTT, Mobile, Connected TV and Desktop platforms.

Revry can also be found on Comcast Xfinity X1, XUMO TV, Zapping TV, STIRR (Sinclair Broadcast Group) and TiVo+. The company–an inaugural member of the Goldman Sachs Black and LatinX Cohort–is headquartered in Los Angeles and led by a diverse founding team who bring decades of experience in the fields of tech, digital media, and LGBTQ+ advocacy. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @revrytv. Revry.tv

