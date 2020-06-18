The Hustle: Kristy Valin, The Dreams of Being an Instagram Model

So, you’re sitting at home, looking through IG, and the thought comes into your mind that maybe just maybe, sharing photos of your drawings, baked goods, or your aesthetically-pleasing surroundings, or your selfie-game may pave the way to generate an actual business. Which is extremely relevant now because of COVID-19. It’s possible, especially since a key part to it all is to utilize the resources you have That is, as long as they have the tenacity, determination, and resources to do so. When most of us think of this, we probably think of artists, or maybe even Podcasts hosts. But there are also models who can carve out a brand for themselves to actually live on.

Modeling certainly isn’t for everyone, and for a whole host of reasons. A bad camera and a private lifestyle are reasons enough. But for some women who embrace what they look like and embrace their sensuality, it’s a fairly attractive possibility. But is it even possible? The first names that come to mind are Sierra Skye, Mathilde Tantot, and Pia Muehlenbeck. But these are now all professional models, outside of IG. So the goal seems far-fetched, right?

Well, it is difficult. Especially if you are your own manager, photographer, marketing agent, stylist, cosmologist, and accountant. But that’s what it takes. Some people who have fallen into this line of work entered into it with the goal in mind to make it their full time career path. But others flourish in it because of organic growth, like by putting content out there that audiences love – and then continue to put out that content for a greater following.

If You Have It, Flaunt It

This is what happened to Kristy Valin, also known as Kristy Valin. She doesn’t just take photos of herself to please other people. She takes them for herself and because she’s good at it. So good, in fact, she was able to quit her job and now live solely off of her modeling. And she isn’t ashamed of what she does. Because what she does isn’t what everyone would feel confident and gutsy enough to do. Kristy is an IG influencer and model, yes. But what does she model? Lingerie. That’s right – Kristy takes photos of herself, with glamorous hair, perfect makeup, stellar lighting, in her lingerie.

Now, it may be tempting to dismiss her, and any other woman who shares overtly sexual photos of herself online, as someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing, or maybe as a woman who is just relying on her looks, on her body. But let’s take a step back on both of those things, anyways, starting with the latter. Body positivity and sexual empowerment isn’t anything to be ashamed of. As the saying goes, if you have it, flaunt it. Kristy not only flaunts it, but she proudly owns both her beauty and sexuality. The fact that sensual photographs of her body is the brand itself absolutely in no way decreases the value of what she does. In reality, it promotes confidence within other women.

Make Sure To Abide By Guidelines

Sometimes, gaining your livelihood from an online venue is pretty scary, because of the securities that are sacrificed in order to live as you wish. Instagram influencers depend on Instagram as a platform to promote their business, promote their brand, and key: to get followers. It often takes years – years – to get a following of any size that would then translate into people buying your product or brand. And if someone hacks into your account, or if IG decides that your profile violates their guidelines and rules, all of that strong foundation can be lost quickly or suddenly. Which Kristy knows about all too well, when last year, IG flagged some accounts for potentially pushing guidelines. Kristy was caught in the crossfire, and one year out, she’s just now out of the woods but that it was scary while it lasted.

Doing the hustle and using the resources that are available to you isn’t for everyone. And that’s okay. But if you’re thinking of stepping your selfie game up to the next level, who knows what could happen?

