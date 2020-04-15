Press Release: Sargsyan Brothers’ USATV Productions, Former News Corp Executive Marty Pompadur and E! Founder Larry Namer Present Stylish, Crime Drama Nova Vita

Los Angeles, April 15, 2020 – USATV Productions’ Bagrat and Vaagn Sargsyan, former News Corp Executive Marty Pompadur and E! founder Larry Namer are pleased to announce the new crime drama series Nova Vita.

Created by Bagrat and Vaagn Sargsyan, Nova Vita is the story of two men, best friends Mark Davis (Jared Farid Ward) and Carter Hayes (Micah Hauptman), who work in the cryptocurrency business and find themselves in legal trouble. The only way to escape the consequences is to fake their own deaths with the help of a company named Nova Vita that helps billionaires to stage their deaths and create their new identities, appearances and lives. However, their families are torn apart and the FBI becomes involved. For these men, is it a new life or a new hell?

“We decided to announce the completed project now as we believe Nova Vita will be a much welcomed escape for TV audiences around the world facing these difficult times,” says Bagrat Sargsyan. “The high concept thriller is a very popular genre with viewers, both young and old. We can see what has resonated on Netflix, Amazon and HBO and Nova Vita will be a plug and play series for the right outlet.”

“With Hollywood production at a standstill, broadcasters and streaming platforms are hungry for quality content like Nova Vita,” comments Namer. “The series has it all – luxury lifestyle, international crime, conspiracy and intrigue. It’s sure to have great appeal for viewers around the globe.”

The series cast (in alphabetical order) includes Stephen Baldwin, Thomas Beaudoin, Reed Birney, Jonathan Camp, Raymond Cruz, Michel Gill, Micah Hauptman, Robert Knepper, Marci Miller, Dean Norris, Jenny Shakeshaft, Jared Farid Ward and Titus Welliver.

The ten-part, stylish, one hour crime drama series filmed mainly in the Los Angeles area is directed by top commercial and music video director Santiago Salviche, who has worked with the A-list of the music industry, including Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey and Marc Anthony.

Nova Vita is written by Scott Windhauser (Hurricane Heist, Death in Texas, Vengeance), with directors of photography Pablo Diez (The Outsider, The Final Wish), AEC and Gevorg Sarkisian, music by Emmy-winning composer Frederik Wiedmann, and line producers Justin L. Anderson and Alina Sargsyan.

“Bagrat and Vaagn have created an amazing new series with Nova Vita,” adds Pompadur. “From its excellent casting to its talented production team, the show will ignite viewers’ interest and be a must-see show to add to their schedules.”

Brothers Bagrat and Vaagn Sargsyan founded the first commercial private television company in Armenia, after the country became independent. Following in the footsteps of their father Artem Sargysan, a renowned scientist, academic and TV personality, the brothers built the largest media conglomerate in Armenia and Eastern Europe, including four national television networks, a publishing house, cable distribution companies and film studios.

In 2008, they moved to the United States and purchased the FCC licensed station KIIO Channel 10 in Los Angeles and formed USATV productions and broadcasting company. Since USATV’s inception, the Sargsyans have produced many television formats in Armenia and Eastern Europe, including NBC’s The Voice and Deal Or No Deal, Minute to Win It (GSN) and Fort Boyard (France 2/Channel 5 UK), and in the US, more than 48 television series, five feature films, and acted as executive producer for recent features American Skin (2019) and Hunter’s Moon (2020), among others.

An entertainment industry veteran with close to 50 years professional experience in cable television, live events and new media, Larry Namer is a founding partner of Metan Global Entertainment Group, a venture created to develop and distribute entertainment content and media specifically for Chinese speaking audiences in China and abroad. In 2018, the company launched the MGEG Film Fund I and serves as managing partner. He is also the executive producer on the recently announced feature film EMPRESS and a new travel series for the China audience, titled Explore The World.

Mr. Namer is the co-founder of E! Entertainment Television, a company now valued at over four billion USD, and the creator of several successful companies in the United States and overseas. Among those companies are Comspan Communications that pioneered Western forms of entertainment in the former Soviet Union and Steeplechase Media that served as the primary consultant to Microsoft’s MiTV for developing interactive TV applications.

Marty Pompadur has more than 50 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. He began his career at ABC, Inc. in 1960, holding a variety of positions including general manager of the Television Network, vice president of the Broadcast Division, president of the Leisure Activities Group, and vice president of ABC, Inc., culminating with his becoming a member of the ABC, Inc. board of directors.

In June 1998, Mr. Pompadur joined News Corporation as Executive Vice President of News Corporation, President of News Corporation Eastern and Central Europe and was a member of News Corporation’s Executive Management Committee. He was appointed Chairman of News Corp. Europe in January 2000, a position he held until 2008. Mr. Pompadur was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RP Companies from 1982 to 2007. Mr. Pompadur serves on the boards of Nexstar Media Group Inc. and Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, and was also Global Vice Chairman Media and Entertainment, Macquarie Capital Advisors. He is a co-founder and chairman of Metan Global Entertainment Group.

