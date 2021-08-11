LOS ANGELES (Aug. 10, 2021) — Vixen Media Group (VMG), the leader in luxury adult entertainment, today announced an exclusive all girl contract with AVN/XBIZ 2021 Performer of the Year Emily Willis for the company’s new and innovative Slayed brand. In collaboration with creative visionary and Director Laurent Sky, Slayed has taken explicit all girl sex to another level with professional Hollywood film production and Willis as a leading face of the new label.

“We’ve been talking with Emily and her agent for over a year about finding her the perfect fit inside of the VMG production matrix,” said Mike Miller, Executive Producer of the project. “The development of Slayed gave us the perfect opportunity to lock in something exclusive on the all-girl side while allowing Emily to continue pursuing all of her performance goals for the year. Emily is incredibly focused on her career and it’s a huge honor to have her on board as the first Slayed contract star.”





“Emily isn’t just an amazing performer – she’s magnetic, charismatic and the baddest girl in the room. She knows how to tap into her sexual side and be herself on set,” said Director Laurent Sky. “Slayed represents a new level of quality in adult entertainment. It’s an all-girl masterpiece with incredible scenes and production value. We’ve gathered the industry’s best talent to break new barriers with the launch of this site and we’re lucky to feature Emily at the front.”

From top tier locations to designer lingerie and rich accessories, VMG continues to create the highest quality content in safe and indulgent ways for audiences worldwide. Although Willis began her modeling on social media, VMG’s high standards of excellence and its innovative approach inspired her to pivot to the world of elite adult entertainment.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to announce my exclusive status with a luxury brand like Slayed and I can’t wait for my fans to see my hot new content on the site,” said Willis. “It’s been an amazing opportunity to showcase my performances and create fierce female imagery with a sex-positive mindset. I look forward to sharing more of these high-end projects with my fans over the coming months.”

Be sure to follow Vixen Media Group’s new brand Slayed on Twitter and Instagram for regular updates and follow Emily Willis on Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about Vixen, visit vixengroup.com.

About Vixen Media Group

Founded in 2014, Vixen Media Group is the premier online destination for exclusive and luxury adult content. Featured in Rolling Stone, Forbes, The Daily Beast, BuzzFeed, Men’s Health, Vice and other outlets, Vixen Media Group’s network of branded websites have more than 30 million visitors each month with more than five million Instagram followers. Its innovative studios – Vixen, Blacked, Tushy, Deeper and Slayed – have earned more than 100 awards. To learn more, visit vixengroup.com.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

