Rap: British-Iranian Hip Hop Artist Mahan Mehrani A.K.A. “Vorsham” Reminisces on His New Track “Ex Girlfriend ”

Vorsham has been releasing bangers from his home studio for quite some time now. He started recording himself at the age of 15. Now at the age of 18, he has been able to make a name for himself with his unique style. Inspired by the late 2pac , Juice Wrld, his melodic vocals mixed with his solid production and unique flow have created a sound that resonates with his listeners. Nowhere is Vorsham’s unique sound more prevalent than on his new track “Ex Girlfriend ”.

The song’s message is about his Ex and looking back reflecting on the past while moving forward in life in pursuit of one’s dream. “Our past is always a part of us, but we can’t let it stop who we are becoming,” said Vorsham.

The beautiful guitar based instrumental mixed with Vorsham’s soft, catchy vocals makes for a golden recipe. The song, lasting just 2 minutes, leaves the listener wanting more the track was engineered by the Shervin Raadfar who the same music group with very popular Iranian rapper called Yas.

