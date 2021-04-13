Instagram is the favorite platform of influencers and with good reason. This social media platform gathers more than 1 billion active users every month, making the potential reach of each post incredible. For this reason, if you want to create an online career and become an influencer, you need to choose this platform.

Once you create your account, you must start considering how you can get likes for your posts and gain new followers. An easy and affordable way is to buy real Instagram likes, a strategy that many creators are already using. Similarly, you can buy real Instagram followers from likes.io and accelerate the growth of your account.

Apart from these, there are other things that you can do to make your content reach more users. In this article, you are going to learn all the ways that you can do it.

#1 Create Posts that Inspire Your Followers

First of all, you need to carefully consider the type of content that you are going to post on your account. This will depend heavily on the niche that you will choose, even though there are some types of content that are consistent on every account. For example, memes and inspirational quotes are very popular among users interested in different things. Especially the second is a type of content that inspires your followers and they are more likely to share it with their friends.

#2 Update Your Stories Regularly

Instagram Stories is one of the most popular features that the platform has introduced. In fact, temporary content has become so prominent that many users only check their Stories and not their feeds. For this reason, you need to update your Stories regularly so that you don’t let your followers forget about you. Moreover, your Stories is the perfect place to interact with your audience by using one of the various available stickers. If you buy real Instagram followers, and you combine them with killer Stories, you can reach an even wider audience.

#3 Interact with Other Accounts on the Platform

If you want to become known on Instagram on a specific niche, you need to become an active member of the community. This includes visiting other accounts that post content similar to yours and commenting under it. This way, the creators will become curious about you and repay your visit. This strategy will bring traffic to your profile and boost your connection with other creators, which might lead to possible collaborations. However, remember to buy real Instagram likes beforehand so that you show that you are worth collaborating with.

#4 Explore the Potential of Instagram Guides

Instagram Guides is a fairly new feature that allows you to micro-blog on this social media platform. A guide is a collection of posts or products that you can compile and add to your profile under the “Guides” tab. For example, you can create a guide with the best places to visit in your region or the best gifts for your significant other’s birthday. Instagram allows you to either upload new images or include your existing posts, thus allowing you to boost their likes.

#5 Repost Content Created by Your Audience

Success on social media comes from your high-quality content and your interaction with your audience. If you create strong bonds with your followers, they will start trusting you and engage with your content even more. An easy way to make your followers feel valued is to repost and share their content. For example, it can be something related to your account, your niche, or even a post that you simply like. No matter what you do, don’t forget to mention and tag the user that originally posted this content. If you buy real Instagram followers, then you will have plenty of options to repost.

#6 Create a Post Series

If you want to convince users to follow your account, then you need to give them a strong motive to do so. A post series that they can only find on your account is a strong incentive for them to follow your account so that they don’t miss what you post next. However, to make your post series successful, you will need to buy real Instagram likes to make them reach as many users as possible. Once you have enough traffic, the series is going to be very effective.

#7 Post More Videos, GIFs, and Boomerangs

Videos and animated types of content are very entertaining. For this reason, videos, GIFs, and Boomerangs have become extremely popular on the platform. In fact, animated posts tend to gather more likes than simple images. Therefore, you should invest time and effort in the creation of videos. Once your content is live, buy real Instagram likes for it so that it can reach a wide audience.

#8 Create Funny Memes

There is not an easier way to gain more likes than posting funny memes. This type of content has been consistently one of the most popular ones on social media. Users like searching for memes that they can share with their friends. For this reason, create memes that are related to your niche and post them on your profile. However, try to keep a balance in your content with a schedule. If you buy real Instagram followers, more users are going to discover and share your memes.

#9 Share Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Another type of content that users like to see on social media is behind-the-scenes footage. This type of content uncovers the creative process and reveals your personality to your followers. This way, they feel closer to you and more inclined to trust and support you.

#10 Join an Instagram Engagement Group

Lastly, you can find and join an Instagram engagement group. These groups consist of influencers that support each other by liking, comments, and sharing the posts of each other. Therefore, if you join one, you will enjoy the support of people like you.

These are the secrets for getting more likes on this platform. If you want quick results, then you should buy real Instagram followers from likes.io.

