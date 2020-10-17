Real Madrid vs Cádiz Live Streaming Reddit FREE: Watch Spanish La Liga Game Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when Cadiz visit the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Cadiz live stream, 17.30pm BST, La Liga TV

Real Madrid will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table when Cadiz visit the Santiago Bernabeu this weekend.

Madrid, the reigning champions in Spain’s top flight, have taken 10 points from a possible 12 so far this season, with a draw at Real Sociedad the only blot on their copybook.

Their performances haven’t always been convincing in the opening weeks of 2020/21, but Zinedine Zidane’s side proved in the run-in last season that they are experts at picking up wins even when they’re not at their best.

Even so, Madrid fans will want to see a bit more attacking fluidity from their team in this fixture, with the first Clasico of the campaign scheduled for next weekend.

Barcelona had a much rockier summer than Madrid but have had a decent start to the season, and los Blancos will be keen to go into their latest duel with their rivals with some momentum behind them,

Zidane remains without Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal for the visit of Cadiz, while Eder Militao, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are nursing more minor ailments.

Madrid could name an unchanged XI from that which overcame Levante before the international break, although Rodrygo is pushing for a return to the starting line-up in place of Marco Asensio.

Zidane might also be tempted to give Luka Modric a rest after a busy international break, but Federico Valverde and Casemiro should retain their places in the midfield.

Cadiz can take great heart from their performances so far this season. The newly-promoted side currently occupy a top-half position after taking seven points from their first five games.

Alvaro Cervera’s side earned a reputation for being tough to play against in the second division, so Madrid might not have everything their own way on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17.30pm BST, with the game being shown on La Liga TV in the UK. See below for watching details where you are:

Real Madrid’s host Cadiz in the first game after the past FIFA break. Toni Kroos and Eder Militao returned to the team’s squad list but Los Blancos lost Martin Odegaard, who will almost surely have to miss El Clasico as well.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Asensio, Benzema.

Cadiz predicted XI: Ledesma, Akapo, Mauro, Cala, Espino, Mari, Jonsson, Sanchez, Fernandez, Pombo, Negredo.

Coach Zinedine Zidane will have a well-rested attacking trio given that Vinicius, Asensio and Benzema stayed in Madrid this break, so this is something the French coach will likely take advantage of.

Madrid will be without Carvajal and Odriozola so Zidane will have to think a lot about their replacement in the right-back spot. Nacho, Vazquez, Mendy or even Militao have the chance to play there, even though they don’t have that much experience on the right side of a defensive line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 10/16/2020

Time: 18:30 CET (local time), 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: BeIN Sports (USA), Movistar La Liga (Spain)

