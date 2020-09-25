Reasons to Choose Edith Cowan University

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Western Australia is the state that not only have the strongest economy in Australia, but also home to many major Australian universities. One of them is Edith Cowan University (ECU), which is at the top of the Australian university ranking for the quality and diversity of its teaching, as well as for the recognition of its diplomas.So where did this university achieve such success?

Located in a popular study destination

Edith Cowan University is located in the city of Perth – the capital of Western Australia, one of the popular study destinations for studentsfrom all over the world. In addition to being favored by nature for the mild, sunny and sunny climate all year round, there are also many majestic vistas and beautiful white sand beaches in Perth.

Perth is also rich in ethnic and cultural diversity among the 2 million population in this city, with more than 200 nationalities, speaking more than 170 languages, 100 different faiths. No matter where you are from, what color of your skin, you will always feel welcome and respected here.

Despite being the capital of Western Australia, the standard of living in Perth is not as high as Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. A high average income is also one thing that retains students after graduation. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 data, Western Australia citizens earn AU$88,852, higher than the average Australian income of AU$78,026. With the above factors, Perth deserves to be in the top 10 most livable cities in the world over the past 14 years.

Diverse fields of study with internationally recognized qualifications

Edith Cowan University is a world-class university, regularly ranked in the top international rankings and highly regarded by its students. It is also on the 1st step of the podium in the ranking of the best Australian universities for the student experience. This ranking takes into account several aspects of the academic and intellectual development of students, as well as the quality of student life on campus.

Established in 1991, ECU revolutionized the way higher education is delivered in a distinctive and inspiring campus environment.ECU courses are developed in consultation with industry, and the teaching staff have extensive industry and networking experience. That is why ECU students can look forward to opportunities for placements, fieldwork, internships and networking events as part of their studies.

ECU’s approach has been awarded five-star ratings for the quality of teaching over the past twelve years, as well as consistently high ratings for the overall educational experience and skill development, as reported by Australian rankings.ECU’s world-class research strives to bring benefit to the community in Western Australia and beyond.ECU focuses on working with the community, businesses and government organizations to solve real world problems.

The university was named after Edith Dirksey Cowan, the first woman to be elected to the Australian Parliament. His life was dedicated to the belief that education was the key to growth, change and improvement in society.

Theuniversity teaches in many different fields such as Economics, Law, Engineering, Health, Science, Education, Art… However, ECU is certified 5 stars for the quality of teaching throughout 11 years (from 2007 – 2018). Lecturers at ECU are researchers, advisors, and consultants with a lot of experience in their fields.With the linkage with businesses and organizations, ECU ensures you will learn and practice both during and outside of the classroom, and ensures you practice with your major from bacholer to Postgraduate.

ECU offers more than 250 programswithin 8 faculties:Art and human sciences, Business and law, Education, Engineering, Medicine and medical sciences, Nurses and midwives, Science, and Performing Arts. The university offers bachelors, masters and doctorates.The Management Association of Australia gave it 5 stars for its MBA program and Webometrics ranked it 9th best business school in Australia for its faculty of business and law. On CatEight, you can search for courses provided by ECU and get the detailed info, including course duration, intake month, tuition, faculty, campus and more.

ECU is, for the second time in a row, Australia’s first university for student experience according to QILT (Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching).With softer entry requirements, international students have the opportunity to experience a small-classroom learning environment, allowing students to gradually adapt before entering the main course at Edith Cowan University.

International facilities

Edith Cowan University prides itself on having modern facilities, ensuring the most practical learning and living purposes for students.In particular, the campus is like a miniature city when there are libraries, modern labs open 24h/7d, dormitories with strict security, gym, sports playground, medical center. And of course, restaurants, cafes, ATMs, and beauty salons are indispensable in this “city”.

Edith Cowan University has 2 campuses around Perth.The main Joondalup campus is 30 minutes by public transport from the city center. The campus is beautiful with modern architecture. It houses the faculties of Business, Law and Engineering. You can study there at the bachelor’s or master’s level.

The Mount Lawley campus is 10 minutes from the city center and is in high demand by students wishing to study performing arts at the prestigious WAAPA (Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts) school. You can study performing arts, singing, dancing there. Australian actor Hugh Jackman studied at WAAPA before he was known in his movie roles.

Accommodation is diverse and meets all needs

If you do not have family members in Australia to live with, you can choose from affordable accommodation options with easy access between campuses.On-campus dormitories have rental rates ranging from AU$187-AU$336 per month including electricity and gas charges, fully furnished, and only a few minutes walk to this university. If you apply for a Mount Lawley facility, you will be awarded a 50% off dormitory fee scholarship.

Lower cost hybrid off-campus housing, ranging from AU$165-AU$300 excluding electricity and gas, but will cost you to go to school. Similarly, staying at a homestay off campus also has a travel fee, but the rent is only AU$245 – AU$280.

Finally, withmore than 140,000 alumni, Edith Cowan University gives you access to a network of professionals based on 5 continents, which will be very useful for you to make numerous contacts during your future professional life.

