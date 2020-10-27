Reddit-FREE] Liverpool vs Midtjylland Live Stream UEFA Champions League: Watch Online, TV Channel, Time

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Liverpool vs. Midtjylland Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, Time. Six-time European champions and reigning Premier League champions Liverpool resumes Champions League play on Tuesday, hosting Danish upstart Midtjylland at Anfield.

Liverpool edged Ajax, 1-0, in the group-opening match last week, while Midtjylland was given a rough welcome to the Champions League stage in a 4-0 defeat to Atalanta.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

The Reds come into Tuesday’s contest winning each of their last two matches, most recently defeating Sheffield United in the Premier League, 2-1, behind goals from Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota. They’ll continue to play without injured center back Virgil van Dijk, whose knee injury is expected to keep him out for several months.

The English giants are looking to reclaim European glory after falling to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 last season.

Midtjylland is coming off a recent domestic league title last season, but it endured a brutal start to its current Champions League campaign, and another heavy defeat would already put the club in a difficult hole from which to emerge.

Even with the matchup looking lopsided on paper, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won’t dare overlook his opponent.

“They are really good,” Klopp said in his pre-match comments. “The 4-0 against Atalanta was not a 4-0–that was the result but it didn’t look like that kind of game.

“They have a clear plan. We have a clear plan as well, which is adaptable. We have to make a lot of good decisions in the game and show that we are ready for a proper fight.”

