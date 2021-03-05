Joy eating rice, but do you find it can be a headache sometimes. Your life will finally be hassle-free! And if you’re still used to preparing rice on a daily basis, you can’t just ignore the benefits and comfort of a best cooker. With a rice cooker, you can weigh the right amount of rice you want to prepare, add some water or broth, and you’re all set for a wonderful serving of freshly-cooked rice. But before we venture into the benefits of using a rice cooker, let’s know a little bit about its evolution.

Rice Cooker Evolution

Originated and commonly used, rice is a staple diet in most Asian countries. The root of the rice cooker was the cooking of rice in a heavy iron oven. It wasn’t easy at all, but the post-war era saw electricity experimentation, giving birth to models identical to modern-day cookers. The first electric rice cooker was launched in Japan in 1955. After that, Rice cookers became popular, particularly in Japan after the 1960s. In reality, the very first cookers with a warm-up feature were instant success. The evolution of rice cookers has brought us a smarter, improved version of it. And this has made our life incredibly easy.

Advantages of Rice Cookers

The rice cooker makes cooking simpler. It doesn’t matter what type of rice you prepare, it’s always cooked to perfection. Here are some of the experts who own a rice cooker:

Automated cooking:

With rice cookers, there is no need for manual interference when cooking rice. It stops immediately when cooked so that the rice is neither overcooked nor undercooked.

Uniform cooking:

If you cook rice on a gas stove, even on low heat, there will be a coating of overcooked rice at the bottom. Although that doesn’t happen with a rice cooker. You always get evenly cooked rice.

Not just for rice cooking:

Best cooker makes you prepare cereals such as oatmeal for breakfast. You may also steam vegetables or small parts of chicken and fish in it.

Makes non-stick rice:

It addresses the greatest problem of any person who cooks rice – making it non-stick. Rice cookers cook rice in such a way that each grain is isolated from the others.

Programmable settings:

Rice cookers come with programmable settings that allow you to cook various varieties of grains and lentils. Besides being user-friendly, it also reduces the cooking time and effort.

Multiple options for:

Since rice cookers come in various shapes and sizes, you still have the option to select your specifications on one basis.

Cookers for best Rice

Not only can rice cookers cook rice well, but also they are also flexible machines that can cook any form of rice, such as brown rice, basmati rice or jasmine rice. Bring home the best solution to your rice cooking dilemma and get your rice cooked perfectly every day, without any problems. It is a good idea to research well and read reviews before making the decision.

