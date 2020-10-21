Salzburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow Live Streaming FREE Reddit: Watch Champions League Game

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Red Bull Salzburg vs. Lokomotiv Moscow: Live stream Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, news. Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow get started in Group A play on Wednesday. American manager Jesse March will lead Salzburg in their Group A campaign as they host Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday in the opening matchday of the UEFA Champions League. The Austrian and Russian sides are paired with Atletico Madrid and reigning Champions League title holders Bayern Munich in their group. Salzburg is expected compete second or third place, with Lokomotive looking to grow from their last-place finish in the group stage last season.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena — Salzburg, Austria

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Salzburg -245; Draw +390; Lokomotiv Moscow +625 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

The Champions League group stage begins on Wednesday as RB Salzburg host Lokomotiv Moscow at Red Bull Arena Salzburg. Salzburg are in the Champions League for the second straight season, while Lokomotiv are in the group stage for the sixth time and third consecutive season.

The Red Bulls are undefeated to start the Austrian Bundesliga season as they chase their eighth straight league title. In the Champions League, Salzburg are trying to get out of the group stage for the first time in club history. The Austrian Red Bulls have been a pipeline for great players starring around Europe. The next two stars that appear to be coming out of the Salzburg pipeline are Patson Daka and Sekou Koita. The two strikers have combined for nine goals and five assists in the first four games of the season.

Lokomotiv Moscow have appeared in the Champions League group stage for the sixth time since 2001. However, they have only advanced to the knockout stage once in their history. Lokomotiv will be in a tough position to advance this season with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in the same group. Instead, the Russian club will likely focus on finishing third and earning a spot in the Europa League knockout stage. Domestically, Lokomotiv are fourth in the Russian Premier League with 21 points in 11 games. Manager Marko Nikolic will have to deal with a shorthanded team on Wednesday. Six players on Lokomotiv are dealing with injuries, including Dmitri Barinov, who is sidelined with a knee injury.

The Champions League League match between RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow will be broadcast online. Live streaming is available on CBS All Access, which you can access with a subscription.

Wednesday’s game will be the first time that RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow play against each other. The two clubs will play the return fixture in Moscow on Dec. 1.

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you’re a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that’s live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, tune into “The Golazo Show,” our live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. “The Golazo Show” will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Red Bull Salzburg: March has made history with the club when he was the first American to coach a team in the group stage of the Champions League (and then win a match). His team won league/cup double in 2019-20 and was named Austrian Coach of the Year. The club is expected to win this opening group match and Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai could have an impact on the pitch alongside Zambian Enock Mwepu.

Lokomotiv Moscow: The Russian side is making its third consecutive Champions League appearance, sixth overall, after qualifying through a second-place finish in the Russian Premier League. Their best Champions League finish was a round of 16 elimination during the 2003-04 campaign. They now find themselves in a group taking on other top-tier teams and will need a strong showing from Polish defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak to have a puncher’s chance.

Prediction

Salzburg gets a win in a tough group to kickoff their Champions League campaign. Pick: Salzburg 2, Lokomotiv Moscow 0

