Watch Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Live Streaming FREE Reddit Champions League Game

Big Game!! UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds, start time. Real Madrid will open their 2020-21 Champions League campaign against the Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk at home on Wednesday afternoon.

Real Madrid is coming off a disappointing loss and will need a bounce-back win today to stay competitive in Group B. That won’t be an easy task against Shakhtar, who is unbeaten in five straight matches.

Can Shakhtar do the unthinkable and win six straight against Real Madrid? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

When: Wednesday, October 21

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try it for free)

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Jovic, Vinicius

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dodo, Khocholava, Bondar, Korniienko; Maycon, Patrick; Marlos, Kovalenko, Taison; Dentinho

How to watch the Champions League this season

CBS All Access has complete Champions League coverage this year, you can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a week of CBS All Access for free.

Every match will be available on-demand shortly after the final whistle.

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk open play in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday in the Spanish capital, when they meet at the Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 13 titles to its name, and it’s won four of the last seven–including three straight under manager Zinedine Zidane from 2016-2018.

Real Madrid is coming off a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz in La Liga and will be looking to bounce back against a Shakhtar Donetsk team that is the highest-scoring side in Ukraine’s top flight through six games (15 goals). If caught looking ahead to this weekend’s Clasico vs. rival Barcelona, Real Madrid could find itself in an unusual fight to go through to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid is expected to be without the services of captain Sergio Ramos, who is injured. Eder Militao is likely to step in to partner with Raphael Varane in the heart of the defense. Eden Hazard remains out injured, with the Belgian yet to find his footing consistently in the Spanish capital, while midfielder Martin Odegaard is also said to be unavailable for selection.

Shakhtar Donetsk could also be shorthanded, with star forward Junior Moraes recently testing positive for the coronavirus while on international duty.

