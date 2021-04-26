Stresses of modern life. A world-wide pandemic. Trying to survive in this crazy world we live in.

It’s no surprise that more than half of adults and over two thirds of young people have said that their mental health has gotten worse in the past year. According to Mind, this figure is on the rise and sees no signs of stopping. As much as it is important to look after your own mental health, what about those around you? Friends, family and even colleagues around you often struggle in silence as they do not want to burden other people. In our busy day to day working lives, it is important to stop and take stock of yourself and those around you. So, what can you do to help? We’ve compiled a list of suggestions.

Check in with your friends and family regularly. Even a simple text message can brighten someone’s day. Sometimes just a short neighbourhood walk with another can bring joy and open up a conversation. Why not reach out to a friend and see if they want to join you for a stroll around your local park? According to Walden University, even just moderate exercise a few times a week can improve depression and anxiety. Combine that with a thoughtful chat with a friend, and you could see a significant boost in mental health for your friends, and yourself!

Send a thoughtful gift through the post! It doesn’t have to be extravagant, even just a card or a letter delivered by your friendly neighbour postman can spark a smile. Alternatively, Why not check out Box Sized Hugs? They offer thoughtful boxes perfect size for the letterbox with great self-care kits. They are ideal for birthdays gifts, or even for happiness boost for someone who may be struggling. With specially curated boxes for different kinds of people, there is sure to be something that may suit. You can even build your own box, dependent on the recipients interests and personality. For example, the ‘You’ve Been Hugged box’ is just £19.99, and contains a wide array of self-care essentials. A bar of white chocolate, a hand made bath bomb and face mask sounds like the recipe for a great evening of self-care.

Finally, it’s also just as important to take care of your own mental health as well as others. Evidence shows that helping others can also benefit our own mental health and wellbeing. Studies have shown a reduction in stress, as well as a mood, self-esteem and happiness boost occur when we reach out to help others. And remember, these deeds don’t always have to cost money! A simple ‘how are you?’ could really brighten someone’s day when they are feeling down, and could provide the perfect opportunity for a conversation. Remember, it is hard to pour from an empty cup, so take a few minutes out of your day to check in with yourself before helping others. Breathing exercises and mindfulness activities can often provide the perfect respite for a stressed mind.

