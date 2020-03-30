Skin Concern: Will Skin Pigmentations Fade Away On Its Own?

Skin pigmentation causes discolouration on certain skin areas. It has been one of the top concerns of adults nowadays. Sadly, it happens to everyone. If you are not aware of the factors that can trigger skin pigmentation development and you take less importance to your skin’s health, you will most likely experience this skin concern earlier in your life.

As much as you try to stay at home and protect your skin from the sun, doing so is not enough. UV rays can also affect the skin even if you are under a shade due to its heat. Professionals have advised wearing sunscreen whether indoors or outdoors to keep the skin protected. When the damage has already been done, is there a way to treat and heal the affected skin? Of course! With today’s innovative technologies, skin pigmentations will be gone in no time.

Skin pigmentations come in different shapes, colours, and sizes. Some may look the same and are often mistaken to be a certain pigmentation. This can be the reason why people tend to use the wrong products on their skin discolourations. You can save yourself from doing the same mistake by reading this article that has all the needed information about the common skin pigmentations and how to deal with them.

Will My Skin Pigmentation Fade Away Overtime?

Whatever skin pigmentation you are dealing with, there is a high chance that it will fade away on its own. The downside is that most skin pigmentations like freckles and melasma can take years to fade away. The length of how long the pigmentation will take until it disappears highly depends on its depth and severity.

Our body generates new skin cells every day, and such cells are what helps flush out the older and damaged cells out of the body. The complete process of cell generation which achieves a better and rejuvenated looking skin takes up to a month until it fades away milder skin discolourations. Acne marks and certain dark spots can easily be treated with topical creams. And because of them being mild discolourations, the skin finds it easy to get rid of them.

Deeper acne scars and severe skin pigmentation not only damages the surface of the skin, but also the dermis layer. This makes it harder for the skin to treat. Even though the body generates new cells every day, the process is not enough to rejuvenate the skin. With that fact, it makes it hard for others to believe that their freckles, acne scars/marks, sunspots, etc. will face away on its own over time. This is where medical treatments come in.

What Are My Treatment Options?

If you’ve been trying to get rid of your freckles and other skin pigmentations for a long time, you already know how difficult it can be. All the skincare products that were advertised to be “Very Effective” has only given you disappointments and regrets of wasting money on them. Whether a mild or severe case of skin pigmentation, it is best to consult with your dermatologist to know what you can do to get rid of them. For the meantime, let’s learn about the possible medical treatments and natural remedies that you can try out.

In-Office or Clinical Treatments

Severe cases of skin pigmentations highly require the help of a medical professional. Using topical creams and other skincare products may not be enough to get rid of them completely. If you’re afraid of medical treatments because of the thought that you might need to go under the knife, you don’t have to worry as there are lots of cheaper and non-invasive treatments available in most aesthetic clinics.

● Lasers – There are two types of laser treatments: Ablative and Non-ablative laser treatments. Ablative laser treatment has a more intense approach as it removes the outer layer of the affected skin area little by little. While non-ablative laser treatment is less intense and directly targets the dermis to trigger collagen production. Collagen helps to fade away the appearance of skin pigmentations. Bothe laser treatments work by delivering laser beams into the skin. Usually painless thanks to the numbing cream that is included with the treatment.

● Microneedling – It is said to be safe for any skin complexion. Microneedling includes using a handheld needle-studded roller which will be used to go over the affected skin area and minimally puncture the skin to stimulate collagen formation.

● Microdermabrasion – This treatment removes the damaged skin layers by using a drill-like tool that swipes across the affected skin multiple times. Microdermabrasion can also be referred to as an exfoliating facial treatment.

In-Home Treatments

Skin pigmentations usually become worse because people lack the knowledge of taking care of their skin and most of us don’t know what is causing these discolourations. But for those who at an early age have been taught of how to not stay under the sun for too long especially without sunscreen on, their pigmentations can be easy to deal with.

I’ve mentioned earlier that even though you stay indoors, it is still possible for the UV rays to harm the skin. Sunblocks or sunscreen is the best solution in protecting the skin as such products serve as shielded protection against the sun.

Another natural remedy is green tea extracts. Green tea has a depigmenting effect when applied to mild skin pigmentations. Apply some green tea extract to your acne marks and they’ll soon fade away.

